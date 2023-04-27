More bill discounts for energy and commercial intensive sectors

Support for energy and trade-intensive businesses opens applications today, with savings of up to 20% on wholesale energy bills

heating network operators can also apply for additional support to help protect their customers against higher bills

part of new government support package for businesses as wholesale energy prices fall

Some businesses could see their bills reduced by up to 20% from projected wholesale prices, thanks to new government support launched today (April 26) for sectors using large amounts of energy.

Applications are now open for energy and trade intensive sectors that are most affected by the unprecedented rise in global energy prices to claim further reductions on their bills between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, thus helping to meet the government’s priority of halving inflation.

Ceramics and textiles are among the wide range of sectors likely to benefit. These companies consume large amounts of energy to deliver their goods, but are also exposed to strong international competition, which means that they cannot increase their prices to cover the increased costs they face.

Ministers are today urging businesses to check their eligibility and submit applications as soon as possible, as the government continues its unprecedented support package which has protected businesses and in April saved them £5 .9 billion on energy costs of more than 30 million per day.

Minister for Energy Users and Affordability, Amanda Solloway, said:

We are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel for global energy prices as Putin’s grip on the market weakens, but our vital energy and trade-intensive industries remain particularly exposed to these challenges. We are strong supporters of UK businesses and that is why we are protecting them with an offer of additional support so they can continue to thrive. I urge businesses to check their eligibility and submit an application immediately so they can get the help they need.

Rob Flello, Chief Executive of the British Ceramic Confederation, said:

We welcome the government’s acknowledgment of the continued difficulties facing the ceramics sector and other energy-intensive industries, and hope that energy prices will return to sustainable levels. We look forward to a smooth application process that recognizes the variety of business structures among energy-intensive companies.

The offer is part of the government’s new energy bill reduction scheme, launched this month, which will continue to automatically offer businesses across the UK cash back on their energy bills – as prices wholesale energy falls to the lowest level since before Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Businesses are advised to check GOV.UK as soon as possible to find out their eligibility and what they need to do to apply. Discounts could be reflected in invoices as early as June, with backdated support to April 1. This could save around 20% on projected wholesale energy costs.

Heating networks with domestic customers can also now benefit from a new sector-specific support rate to ensure that households do not face disproportionate bills compared to customers supported by the Energy Price Guarantee. energy. Heat suppliers will have to ask for this tariff and are legally obliged to pass on the rebate to their customers.

This is just one of many programs underway to support households and businesses with energy costs at the moment – which the government is urging all eligible customers to apply for and take full advantage of.

The Non-Domestic Alternative Fuel Payment program provides top-ups starting at $750 for organizations using large amounts of kerosene, such as farms, hotels, charities, and public buildings like schools and hospitals. Organizations have until April 28 to apply for this support via GOV.UK.

This program also offers 150 payments to organizations using alternative fuels. A minority of eligible people will also have to apply for this additional help by April 28 if they did not receive payments automatically through an electricity supplier.

Notes to Editors

Energy-intensive and commercial businesses will need the following information and documents to apply for additional support for the energy bill rebate program: