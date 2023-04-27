The International Stock Exchange Group launches private markets offering





The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has launched an innovative new service for private companies. TISE Private Markets provides unlisted companies with access to an integrated set of bespoke electronic trading, settlement and ledger solutions. Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: “I am delighted to launch this very innovative service for private companies. TISE Private Markets provides businesses with a dedicated marketplace through which they can access a seamless service of electronic solutions, including trading, settlement and ledger management. We have conducted extensive market research to develop this unique offering which we believe will be a particularly attractive alternative for private SMEs considering ways to improve the liquidity of their shares and also attract potential new investors. Cees Vermaas CEO Private markets include investments in assets not traded on a public exchange or stock market. According to data from McKinsey, total assets under management in private markets reached $11.7 trillion as of June 30, 2022, growing at an annual rate of nearly 20% since 2017.[1] TISE also continues to operate its public bond and equity market, but has expanded its range of products and services with the addition of the new private markets offering. The main characteristics of the TISE private markets are: Company-controlled marketplace – Companies have full control of their dedicated marketplace, from shareholder approval and onboarding to scheduling auction events and managing records;

Tailor-made auction model – The auction model, which is based on proven state-of-the-art trading technology, concentrates liquidity, improves price discovery and reduces price volatility;

Transparent Electronic Settlement – ​​Pre-funded orders mitigate counterparty risk and facilitate transparent electronic settlement of cash and stocks that do not need to be held in a custodian (e.g. CREST);

A solution for pre-emption rights – Existing shareholders of the company have the first right of execution at an auction, with new approved shareholders only able to participate in any new excess;

All-Inclusive Annual Subscription Fee – There is only one annual subscription fee for the Service and there are no intermediary fees, transaction fees or other commissions; And

Safe and Secure – A cloud-based service from an established market operator within a respected international financial center. Mr. Vermaas said: “Over the past 25 years, TISE has established itself as an experienced operator of public markets and, in particular, as a leading European exchange for the listing of international bonds. Building on the availability of technology and public market expertise, TISE Private Markets is a very attractive addition to our portfolio of products and services. It represents an important step in the execution of our strategy of diversification and development of the activity and, delivered during our 25e anniversary year, the launch of TISE Private Markets is a major milestone in the history and future of the company. Mr. Vermaas added: “We are proud to have offered this unique offer to private companies and we believe that it could also be used by other private structures. For example, given the depth and breadth of the funds industry in the Channel Islands, we want to explore how TISE Private Markets could have application in the funds industry. We have started these conversations and look forward to advancing these discussions as we roll out the current model for businesses. » Companies can find more information and begin their journey to join TISE Private Markets by applying to TISE via www.tiseprivatemarkets.com. [1] McKinsey Global Private Markets Review: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/private-equity-and-principal-investors/our-insights/mckinseys-private-markets-annual-review

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mondovisione.com/media-and-resources/news/tise-launches-private-markets-offering/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos