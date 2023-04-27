Stock market today: Asian stocks climb despite banking fears





By YURI KAGEYAMA TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly rose on Thursday, despite lingering worries about the U.S. banking sector and inflationary pressures that weighed on investor sentiment. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped its morning losses to rise nearly 0.1% to 28,436.84. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,292.70. The South Korean Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,495.29. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4% to 19,827.02, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.6% to 3,282.94. Some benchmarks tumbled in morning trade but rebounded later as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the release. Economic growth in the United States in the first quarter data later in the day. On Wednesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 4,055.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 33,301.87, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 0.5% to 11,854.35. US stocks had just had their worst day in a month, hurt by concerns about the strength of US banks. The spotlight has been the hardest on Bank of the First Republicwhich was down another 29.8% after nearly halving the day before after revealing how many customers fled amid last month’s industry turmoil. The concern is that this bank and other small and medium-sized banks could suffer debilitating rounds of customer deposits, similar to those that caused last month chess of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Even without more shutdowns, the industry’s troubles could cause a decline in lending by banks that undermines the economy. ActivisionBlizzardmeanwhile, fell 11.4% after UK regulators blocked its takeover by Microsoft over fears it would hurt competition in the cloud gaming market. LARGE TECHNOLOGY FLOWERS While the majority of stocks fell, gains for Microsoft and other Big Tech companies prevented a sharper market drop. Microsoft rose 7.2% after reporting higher profit for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. It weighs heavily on the S&P 500 as the index’s second largest stock. Tech stocks were among the best performers of the year as they laid off workers and made other cost cuts to improve profitability. Hopes that the Federal Reserve will back off from its barrage of interest rate hikes helped. Google’s parent companyAlphabet posted a bigger-than-expected profit, but its stock fell 0.2% after reporting its first back-to-back ad revenue declines a year earlier since becoming a publicly traded company in 2004. THE FED AND TARIFFS All banks face much higher interest rates, which have risen over the past year to tighten the screws on the economy and financial markets. The Federal Reserve’s overnight rate is at its highest level since 2007. High rates are slowing the overall economy and hurting investment prices. Along with cracks in the banking system, high rates have slowed housing, manufacturing and other industries. The labor market, meanwhile, remains relatively solid. A report on Wednesday showed orders for durable manufactured goods were stronger in March than expected. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.43% from 3.40% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 3.92% from 3.95% on Tuesday night. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 24 cents to $74.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the international standard, rose 36 cents to $78.05 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 133.66 yen to 133.76 Japanese yen. The Euro traded at $1.1059, down from $1.1042 previously.

