Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, April 27
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Tech vs tank
Stocks have stumbled a bit in recent days. Even though the tech giants did well with their earnings report (more on that below), concerns about First RepublicThe problems of (more on those below too) have weighed on the minds of investors who are worried about a rebound from last month’s banking crisis. Markets will have even more earnings reports to chew on Thursday, with Merck and American Airlines reporting results before the bell and Amazon and Intel expected after the close. The US GDP printout for the first quarter is also due Thursday morning. Follow live market updates.
2. Metaphysics
Founder and CEO of US social media and online social networking service Facebook Mark Zuckerberg reacts upon his arrival for a meeting with the European Commission’s Vice President for Values and Transparency, in Brussels on February 17 2020.
Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP | Getty Images
What has gone down comes up. MetaFacebook’s earnings report blew Wall Street on Wednesday, sending shares of Facebook’s parent company up more than 10% in extended trading. That means it’s ready to build on its already huge 2023, its shares up more than 74% through Wednesday’s close after losing two-thirds of their value last year. What impressed investors so much? Revenues rose unexpectedly, and for the first time in three quarters. Its guidance for the current quarter also beat estimates, as did its average revenue per user. There were so many good things about the report that investors practically ignored the fact that the company’s metaverse business lost another $3.99 billion in the quarter.
3. Problems of the First Republic
It is an understatement to say that First Republic Bank is in trouble. Its shares are down more than 90% so far this year after another brutal session on Wednesday as it appears investors aren’t too confident in the bank’s ability to shore up a bailout. After CNBC banking reporter Hugh Son reported that First Republic advisers were trying to convince a group of big banks to bail it out, yet again, CNBC anchor David Faber said government officials don’t are unwilling to assist in the rescue efforts at this time. Will Thursday bring more losses? So far, stocks have been relatively flat in extended trading ahead of the open.
4. Disney is suing DeSantis
Walt Disney World fireworks in Orlando, Florida.
Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to run for president, with an announcement expected in May. But he’s not just going to tangle with Donald Trump for the GOP nomination anytime soon. DeSantis and disneyThe Florida war, which began last year after the Mouse House criticized Florida Republicans’ so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, escalated on Wednesday. The Disney resort’s board of supervisors, hand-picked by the governor, voted to cancel a development deal struck by a separate board allied with the company. Disney quickly retaliated by suing DeSantis and his allies, alleging political retaliation. “There is no room for disagreement about what happened here: Disney expressed its opinion on state law and was then punished by the state for it,” the lawsuit says. the society. DeSantis’ office fired back, “This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”
5. Debt on arrival
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) walks after a closed meeting on Captiol Hill in Washington, April 26, 2023.
Tom Brenner | Reuters
It took a lot of haggling between his fellow Republicans, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his debt ceiling bill adopted. Admittedly, he did it with the slimmest of margins. Four Republicans voted with Democrats against the bill, bringing the total to just 217-215. The measure, which calls for broad spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling for about a year, is certainly going nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate. But it’s a gamble to coax President Joe Biden to the negotiating table, as he has refused to compromise on raising the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s bill didn’t move the needle, however. “The President has made it clear that he will not accept such hostage-taking attempts. House Republicans must eliminate the default and address the debt ceiling without requirements or conditions,” the White House.
CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Jonathan Vanian, Jesse Pound, Kevin Breuninger and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.
