Stock market today: First Republic falls further, technology recovers

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell again on Wednesday, although a rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks helped limit losses.

The S&P 500 fell 15.64 points, or 0.4%, to 4,055.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.96, or 0.7%, to 33,301.87, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 55.19, or 0.5%, to 11,854 ,35.

Wall Street was coming off its worst day in a month, hurt by concerns about the strength of US banks. The spotlight has been the hardest onBank of the First Republic, which was down another 29.8% after nearly halving the day before. It was then that he gave details of the number of clients who ran away amid last month’s turmoil in the industry.

The concern is that this bank and other small and medium-sized banks could suffer debilitating rounds of customer deposits, similar to those that caused last monthchessof Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Even without more shutdowns, the industry’s troubles could cause a decline in lending by banks that undermines the economy.

PacWest Bancorp., another bank in the spotlight for investors, rose 7.5% after reporting stronger-than-expected results and saying its deposits had risen since late March. This may offer optimism that the struggles of the First Republics might be specific to themselves, rather than a symptom of deeper issues with the system.