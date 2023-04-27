PURA’s unanimous vote on utility tariffs belies differences between regulators

A unanimous vote Wednesday by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority brings Connecticut closer to a new way to set utility rates while obscuring deep divisions between regulators and regulatees that threaten a lingering political headache for Governor Ned Lamont during the first year of his second term.

Lamont welcomed the adoption by the three PURA commissioners of a frame eventually moving to performance-based regulation and away from guaranteeing a healthy return on investment for Eversource, Avangrid, and other regulated utilities based on their cost of service.

You just don’t automatically get paid 9% whether you do a good job or a bad job, Lamont said, referring to the return on equity generally endorsed by PURA until last month’s rejection of a raise of rate requested by Aquarion Water Company, an Eversource subsidiary. You get paid for doing good work.

Cost of service regulation really revolves around the utility’s perspective on what it means to provide service to its captive customers, said Marissa P. Gillett, president of PURA. There is little or no consideration of the results or the value a client derives from this service.

The Democratic co-chairs and Republican members of the Legislatures Energy and Technology Committee joined the Democratic governor and chief regulator in a show of unity for performance-based regulation that lawmakers say will improve PURA’s ability to assess the performance of public services.

But the details of implementing that change won’t be finalized until next year, and Lamont has yet to say how much he supports the aggressive approach to reform set out by Gillett, whom his administration has recruited. in Connecticut from the outside. State four years ago.

Gillett, a Maryland regulatory attorney appointed by Lamont to bring a fresh perspective to PURA, is increasingly at odds with Eversource, the state’s largest utility, and the authorities of two other commissioners, the former legislators John W. Betkoski III and Michael A. Caron.

Both Betkoski and Caron’s terms have expired, and Lamont has not explained why he has delayed a decision to renew, a situation made more troublesome by pending legislation that would set two-term limits, which they exceed. Gillett’s first five-year term expires next year as the new regulatory approach takes hold.

Industry stock analysts have noted the friction and speculated whether Gillett is in Connecticut for the long haul. The Aquarion Decision rattled some analysts: Not only did PURA reject the requested rate increase, but it ordered a reduction that could save the typical customer about $67 a year.

Gillett, in the Aquarion decision, denied $4.9 million in expenses related to its merger with Eversource, concluding that the merger benefited shareholders, not taxpayers. She also declined legal and entertainment costs.

A Superior Court judge granted a 30-day stay on the rate cut while Aquarion appeals. PURA filed a memorandum on Wednesday arguing that the suspension is unjustified.

In the appeal, the utility lawyers were exceptionally personal in their criticism of Gillett, an apparent attempt to undermine his position with the governor when deciding who among Gillett, Betkoski or Caron best embodies his idea of ​​a regulator.

Aquarions lawyers accused Gillett, who objected to PURA’s habit of settling with utilities rather than pursuing full-fledged rate cases, of making an example of the company to validate its approach.

Attached to their stay request were the transcripts of the meeting where the rate request was denied, as well as an interview Gillett gave to NBC Connecticut and criticisms from stock analysts who warned of threats to the ability of utilities to borrow.

I think what you saw coming out of PURA last week, where we have used many of these tools in a water pricing proceeding, Gillett told NBC, the italics added by Aquarion. It was really my attempt to show, as the state’s chief regulator, what I could do if given the opportunity to go through a rate case with many of these utilities.

Aquarion offered the estimate as evidence of exceeding the regulations.

This statement is a shocking admission by the PURA President that she has taken the opportunity presented by this decision to set an example for Aquarion and to advocate for future legislation which she advocates, wrote Aquarian. What his remarks confirm most clearly, however, is the troubling fact that this decision is not based on a fair application of existing law, which is the only legitimate objective of a properly functioning administrative agency. Rather, it is intended to accomplish other purposes beyond proper limits.

Gillett said its decision was based on Aquarions’ inability to make the case for increasing or maintaining its current rates.

At a press conference Wednesday, Lamont sat next to Gillett and with Democratic and Republican energy committee leaders, who applauded the PURA chairmen’s aggressive approach. The governor did not respond directly when asked what he wanted to see from PURA before deciding who should stay on as commissioners.

He said, however, that the departure of Gillett, the key architect of the regulatory approach, would be counterproductive.

I don’t think it’s a good idea to disrupt in the middle of a historical disruption. I think the idea of ​​having some continuity there makes a lot of sense,” Lamont said.

And what about his two colleagues?

I guess I should probably talk to them, first, and see if they want to stay,” Lamont said.

Betkoski, who watched from the audience, said he had made clear his desire to stay on after 26 years with the authority and its predecessor, the Department for Public Utilities Control. Caron, a member for 10 years, also said he informed the administration that he wanted another term.

Lamont, in a brief interview later, insisted he was not troubled by the strained relationship between newcomer Gillett and the two longtime commissioners.

“Maybe some of that tension isn’t a bad thing,” Lamont said. “She’s a disruptor. They provide, let’s say, a little more continuity there. I don’t lose much sleep because of it.

Betkoski declined to comment on his criticism of Gilletts’ written decision in the Aquarion case when it was passed last month. He called it arbitrary and temperamental in places, a helpful line to Aquarion’s appeal.

What I said in the filing speaks for itself, Betkoski said.

Commissioner John W. Betkoski III speaks with Governor Ned Lamont, who has not committed to reappointing Betkoski. MARK PAZNIOKAS / CTMIRROR.ORG

While Caron voted with Gillett for the rate cut, he called the drop in return on equity below 9% the wrong message: I don’t know what that message is, but it looks like punishment.

Lamont, a Democrat who was overwhelmingly re-elected to a second term in November, chatted amiably with Betkoski after the press conference at Essex Town Hall.

The venue suited Senator Norm Needleman, co-chairman of the energy committee, who is also Essex’s first coach, as well as Lamont. The governor had other business nearby, announcing plans for a freeway on I-95 in East Lyme.

The governor and Gillett spoke privately after the press conference, taking a walk outside.

Lamont was cautious about the regions, two multibillion-dollar natural gas and electricity distributors, Avangrid and Eversource, which Gillett said should come under greater scrutiny.

He described businesses as necessary stakeholders for the success of the new regulatory approach. He referred to their respective general managers, Pedro Azagra Blazquez and Joseph R. Nolan, as Pedro and Joe.

We are not friends. We are not enemies. We are enemies, maybe we won’t always be on the same side when it comes to tariffs, Lamont said of the two companies. But at the same time, we have to work side by side to accomplish these things, otherwise it won’t work.