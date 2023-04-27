Stock market today: Wall Street climbs ahead of US GDP data





Wall Street flagged gains ahead of the release of data expected to show the world’s largest economy cooled in the first quarter despite a very strong performance by America’s largest companies over the same period. Dow Jones industrial futures rose 0.4% and the S&P 500 rose 0.5% before the opening bell on Thursday The US economy remained strong last year, but is expected to weaken and potentially enter recession in the coming months. Concerns about the impact of higher interest rates aimed at beating high inflation are hurting relatively strong earnings reports for many companies. Shares of Facebook parent Meta jumped 12% in after-hours trading after its first-quarter results beat Wall Street’s modest profit and revenue expectations. Meta’s revenue forecast for the current quarter was also higher than analysts’ estimates. Meta’s surprisingly strong quarter echoed the results of other leading companies. General Motors, Microsoft, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s all posted better-than-expected financial results this week. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines endured a tough quarter but are seeing travel pick up strongly in the crucial summer travel season, allaying fears that inflation will dampen Americans’ desire to go on vacation. Southwest lost $159 million due to aftershocks from the December collapse that caused thousands of canceled flights. Its shares fell 4.5% before the bell on Wednesday. Elsewhere at midday in Europe, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3%, while Germany’s DAX edged up 0.1% and Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1%. In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped its morning losses to add 0.2%, ending at 28,457.68. The Bank of Japan has started a two-day monetary policy meeting under its new governor, Kazuo Ueda. No immediate change is expected from the nation’s ultra-loose monetary policy. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,292.70. The South Korean Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,495.81. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4% to 19,840.28, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.7% to 3,285.88. Kirin Holdings Co., a Japanese maker of beer and other beverages, rose 0.5% after announcing it was acquiring 100% of the outstanding shares of Blackmores, an Australian company operating a natural health business in the Asia-Pacific region. The move will make Blackmores a subsidiary of Kirin in a deal valued at 169.2 billion yen ($1.3 billion) On Wednesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.7%. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 0.5%. Concerns over the strength of US banks have weighed on markets lately, with particular spotlight on First Republic Bank. The concern is that it and other small and medium-sized banks could suffer debilitating customer deposits, similar to those that caused last month’s bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Even without more shutdowns, the industry’s troubles could cause a decline in lending by banks that would undermine the economy. All banks face much higher interest rates, which have risen over the past year to tighten the screws on the economy and financial markets. The US Federal Reserve’s key overnight rate is at its highest level since 2007. High rates are slowing the overall economy and hurting investment prices. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 34 cents to $74.64 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the international standard, rose 30 cents to $78.02 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 133.47 Japanese yen from 133.66 yen. The euro remained unchanged at $1.1042. – Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rochesterfirst.com/news/business/stock-market-today-asian-shares-rise-despite-banking-fears/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos