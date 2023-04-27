Social Security Subcommittee Chair, Ferguson – Hearing on Fundamental Principles of Social Security: An Evidence Base





As prepared for delivery. “Hello, the sub-commission is going to order. “As Chairman of the Social Security Subcommittee, it is my privilege to welcome everyone to our first hearing of the 118th Congress. “I want to thank Ranking Member Larson, Chairman Smith and members of the Social Security Subcommittee for being here today. I would also like to thank Mr. Smucker, Mr. Davis, and Mr. Panetta for joining as guests of the subcommittee. Thanks also to our panel for being here with us to share their expertise. “I am delighted to begin the work of the subcommittee of this Congress with today’s hearing on the fundamentals of social security, because I strongly believe that establishing an evidence-based foundation is a essential first step in finding a bipartisan way to save and strengthen social security. I intend for this subcommittee to be a place for real, open and respectful dialogue on social security and I invite rank member Larson and all the members of this subcommittee to join me. “Social Security is vitally important to virtually all Americans, from the more than 65 million Americans who receive a monthly Social Security benefit to the approximately 180 million taxpayers who contribute part of their pay to fund the program. “We have a responsibility to protect this program for current and future beneficiaries. “But as you will hear from our panel today, Social Security finances have long been out of balance. After decades of operating with a surplus that generated nearly $3 trillion in reserves, for the first time since the 1980s, Social Security’s retirement program is a decade away from not being able to pay all of the services. While workers paid in more than $1.1 trillion of their hard-earned wages last year, program costs were even higher, at around $40 billion. And this difference between income and expenditure is only expected to grow. “For the first time in decades, Social Security administrators and the Congressional Budget Office predict that the retirement trust fund will run out within a decade. “This is a serious issue that deserves serious attention from this subcommittee. “As we will hear from witnesses today, major Social Security reforms were accomplished only on a bipartisan basis, from the creation of the retirement program in the 1930s to the bipartisan reforms enacted under the Reagan administration. 40 years ago this year. “Social Security is a multigenerational program, which is why we must meet the needs of Americans today and the needs of Americans 10, 50, and 75 years from now. “Today’s hearing will lay out the facts of the financial situation of trust funds, the first step in a process to resolve both the short- and long-term solvency of these essential programs. Social Security is too important not to work together.Americans expect and deserve bipartisan efforts to address Social Security and make sure it works for today’s workers, seniors, and their families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://waysandmeans.house.gov/social-security-subcommittee-chairman-ferguson-hearing-on-social-security-fundamentals-a-fact-based-foundation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos