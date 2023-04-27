Business
Foreign investors flee Kenya Stock Exchange
Foreign investment in Kenyan stocks has fallen.
In March, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), East Africa’s largest stock exchange and the only such institution in Kenya, recorded a six-year low of 30.1% in foreign investment, according to data from Kenyas Capital Markets Authority (CMA). Local investors keep it afloat.
The woes of the NSEs, however, are not new. In April 2022, foreign investors Cashed 14.3 million, looking for other refuges.
$170 million withdrawn from Kenya in 2022
Last year, foreign investors withdrew $170 million of the Kenyan stock exchange, citing escalating global risks. This has aggravated the fall in share prices of NSE-listed companies, especially commercial banks.
Safaricom, telecommunications major, NSE’s largest scrip by mid-cap, lost 36.4% of its valueby adding to fears of foreign investors. The usual top performers such as Equity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank and Co-operative Bank of Kenya, all saw a devaluation in share price.
[These] foreign investors don’t really go home but play in frontier markets. There have been better returns in markets such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Mauritius, said Solomon Kariuki, stockbroker, AIB-AXYS Africa Research Analyst, says Business Daily.
Kenya’s Stock Markets and the Dollar Shortage
Between January and September 202, Kenyan investors lost $6.37 billion while stock values of publicly traded companies fell 28%.
This was triggered by a reduced appetite for African capital markets, following a rise in interest rates in developed markets like the United States. As a result, central banks in African countries have been forced to adjust interest rates upwards amid weakening local currencies and runaway inflation.
Kenya had yet to fully recover from its stock market crisis when droughts, food insecurity and rising inflation hit. Russias invasion of ukraine then caused a fuel price hikeincreasing the cost of living.
The Kenyan shilling has been for a very long time measure humbly against the US dollar. The shilling has lost more than 37% of its value against the dollar over the past five years. What is worse is that it is also depreciating against other major global currencies. And here no sign of its recovery Soon.
The result was a limited dollar supply, a problem that Kenya has been facing since the covid-19 pandemic. This directly affects the livelihoods of millions.
Combined with its other economic challenges, the shortage of dollars has mainly stalled business expansion outlookheightening the ever-present threat of job losses and financial insecurity.
