Eli Lilly releases data on new weight-loss drug to fight obesity: Shots
Eli Lilly & co.
In the summer of 2022, as hype around the diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy grew, doctors were surprised to see clinical trial results of a similar drug made by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. Tirzepatidemarketed as Mounjaro for diabetes, showed even higher levels of weight loss: participants had lost around 21% of their body weight, which was unprecedented.
The drug is already approved as an injectable prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. Now the company is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for tirzepatide for chronic weight management in people with obesity or obesity. overweight with weight-related conditions, but who are not diabetic.
Thursday, the company published new data to support its goal of accelerated approval, including key findings from another study, called SURMOUNT-2, which shows weight loss of up to 15.7% in people with type 2 diabetes and obesity. With these new results, the company now has everything it needs to complete its submission to the FDA, with the potential for approval by the end of this year.
“We are very pleased with the study results,” said Jeff Emmick, vice president of product development at Eli Lilly and Company. Emmick says the full results will be presented at a meeting of the American Diabetes Association in June. He emphasizes the importance of both clinical trials and the importance of going beyond 20% body weight loss. “When we first saw something over 20%, it was very exciting,” Emmick says.
In the SURMOUNT-1 study, people who took the highest dose of tirzepatide, most of whom had a BMI of about 30 or more but not have diabetes, lost about 21% of their body weight during the 72 week study. As the researchers point out, for people who have bariatric surgery, typical weight loss is about 25% to 30% of their weight, one or two years after surgery. In the tirzepatide study, 36% of people taking the highest dose lost 25% or more of their body weight.
“These drugs open up a whole new era of treatment for metabolic diseases,” says Dr. Louis Aronneobesity specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine, one of the co-authors of the SURMOUNT-1 study. “They’re finally in the range of bariatric surgery,” Aronne said, noting that it could give people an alternative to surgery, with potentially few side effects. Aronne has studied weight loss drugs for many years and is a consultant for Eli Lilly.
The drugs come at a time when obesity is the most prevalent chronic disease, affecting approximately 650 million adults worldwideand the growing recognition that many people are unable to lose significant amounts of weight through diet and exercise alone.
Tirzepatide is similar to semaglutide, which is marketed as Wegovy (for weight management) and Ozempic (for diabetes). They both contain GLP-1, or glucagon-1-like peptide, which mimics the satiety hormone GLP-1 in our body. Tirzepatide also includes another gut hormone, which may amplify the effect.
Access to these drugs is a major challenge.
The average retail price of Mounjara is currently around $1,180 per month, according to Good Rx for people who pay out of pocket, and while Eli Lilly has not released any information on the price of the sister version of Mounjara if approved for chronic weight management, the cost is likely to increase. out of reach for many people. As NPR reported, when patients can’t afford to continue taking obesity medications, they’re likely to regain much of the weight.
Given what happened with Wegovy’s patchy insurance coverage, clinicians who treat obesity anticipate similar challenges. Dr Beverly Chang, an endocrinologist who treats obese patients and advisor to Ro, says clinicians in her field are waiting for FDA approval and would be happy to see another drug option. “But most of us are worried about what access will look like,” says Tchang.
Supply issues are also a concern, given the shortages seen with the drugs GLP-1, Wegovy and Ozempic. Eli Lilly says it is working to expand its manufacturing capacity, to ramp up in anticipation of approval.
Like any medicine, tirzepatide has side effects. Some people experience nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting. “These are by far the most common,” says Aronne. He says a small number of patients cannot tolerate the side effects, but it seems many people are interested in trying the drug.
New survey results of the Obesity Action Coalition and Ro, a company that offers GLP-1 drugs through its weight loss program, show that more than half of obese people said they would be willing to take medication for the rest of their lives to maintain a healthy body weight. The survey found that more than 40% of respondents say they would take a new job in order to access obesity treatment coverage, and that around 1 in 2 people would stay in a job that she hates to keep obesity insurance coverage.
