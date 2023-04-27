Collective lists of metals on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange















VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COM | ESF: TO1) (THE Business Or Collective), is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol TO1 and WKN: A3D8WJ and ISIN: CA1939291060. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest securities trading centers in the world, as it is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges, said Christopher Huggins, CEO of Collective Metals. With Collective Metals now listed on both the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, it will provide the Company with international exposure to Canadian and European investors. Having a dual listing will provide greater liquidity to the company’s shareholders, increase overall market awareness of the collectives’ growth and plans, and increase the company’s shareholder base. The company’s shares will now be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. About Collective Metals: Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in the exploration of precious metals in the Northwest Territories and Ontario. The Company’s flagship project is the Landings Lake Lithium Project, located in northwestern Ontario, where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to contain significant Li2O reserves. Landings Lake Lithium is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares. Collective Metals is also advancing the Uptown Gold project 4 km outside of Yellowknife, adjacent to former high-grade mines. The property is a high-grade Archean vein gold prospect adjacent to the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The property consists of 4 claims covering over 2,000 hectares and borders the west side of the Giant Mine leases. The center of the property is approximately 6 km north of downtown Yellowknife and adjoins TerraX Minerals’ Yellowknife City gold property. Social networks ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC. Christopher Huggin

Chief Executive Officer

Such. : 604-968-4844

E: [email protected] FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe”, and “continue”. or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but without limitation, business risks, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the Acquisition. These statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, expected costs and the ability to achieve objectives. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of employees and of key consultants and general economics, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

