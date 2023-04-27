Stock market today: Meta surge propels Wall Street rally

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose Thursday after Meta Platforms became the latest big tech company to beat earnings expectations and reports painted a mixed picture for the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 was up 1.1% at noon and on track for its first gain in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 233 points, or 0.7%, to 33,535 as of 11:30 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 1.6% gain.

Facebook’s parent company was doing the heavy lifting, and it jumped 14.4%. Not only did Meta beat analysts’ earnings estimates in the first three months of the year, but it also delivered a revenue forecast that beat expectations.

The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far this earnings season. Hasbro climbed 11.6% and Comcast 7.8% after also beating Wall Street estimates. But expectations were broadly low heading into this reporting season due to still-high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowing economy.

A report on Thursday gave the first indication of the depth of the slowdown in the US economy: growth estimated at 1.1% at an annual rate in the first three months of 2023, compared to 2.6% at the end of Last year. It was a worse than expected downturn, but the economy may be in better shape than it looks.

Beneath the surface, the report showed strength at the heart of the economy, with accelerating growth in consumer spending and other areas. Much of the weakness was related to companies that reduced their inventories. However, the data also contained a measure of inflation that the Fed prefers to use, which turned out to be hotter than expected.

A separate report showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising hopes the labor market could remain resilient as other areas slow.

In our view, all put together, the conflicting data tells us that we are in the turning, not breaking, phase of the economic cycle, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs. Asset Management.

Overall, investors interpreted the data to mean that the Federal Reserve will see next week that the economy is still strong enough to handle another interest rate hike at its next meeting.

The Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year, to the highest level since 2007 from its all-time low. It does this in hopes of bringing the country’s high inflation under control, but the high rates do so by slowing the overall economy and affecting investment prices.

Treasury yields jumped immediately after economic reports hit Wall Street as traders raised their forecasts for the Fed and rates.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.51% from 3.45% on Wednesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose more aggressively from 3.95% to 4.04%.

The high rates have hit some sectors of the economy particularly hard, including the housing and manufacturing industries. Banks have also come under pressure amid fears spooked customers could suddenly withdraw all their deposits at once.

The hunt for potential weak links was on, and the Wall Street spotlight was particularly hard on First Republic Bank. Its stock more than halved this week after giving details of the amount of deposits its customers withdrew following the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month.

Its stock stabilized somewhat on Thursday, up 11.3%.

The biggest concern is that the difficulties in the banking sector could lead to a decline in lending throughout the economy. This in turn could tighten the brakes even further, almost acting as another interest rate hike.

This has many investors bracing for a possible recession this year, which could mean further impacts on corporate earnings. It’s also why investors have paid as much, if not more, attention to what companies are saying about upcoming trends than what they’ve actually done in the past three months.

Caterpillar, which is seen as a gauge of the global economy, fell 3.7% despite higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. Analysts have raised concerns that its profitability may have peaked. It also benefited from a larger-than-expected buildup of dealer inventory.

Crocs fell 19.7% despite higher-than-expected earnings and revenue in its latest quarter. He gave financial guidance for the current quarter that fell short of some analysts’ expectations.

In overseas markets, equity indices were mixed in Europe and slightly higher in much of Asia.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% as the Bank of Japan began a two-day monetary policy meeting under its new governor, Kazuo Ueda. No immediate change is expected from the nation’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.