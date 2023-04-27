Stock market today: Facebook parent company Meta leads tech higher

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street had its best day since January after Meta Platforms became the latest Big Tech company on Thursday to beat earnings expectations and reports painted a mixed picture for the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% to erase all of its losses from what had been a tough week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 524 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain.

Facebook’s parent companydid some of the heaviest lifts, and he jumped 13.9%. Not only did Meta beat analysts’ earnings estimates in the first three months of the year, but it also delivered a revenue forecast that beat expectations.

He joinedMicrosoftAndAlphabetwhich announced better than expected results earlier in the week, andAmazonfollowed suit after markets closed for the day. They are among the most influential stocks on the Wall Street indices because they are among the most important.

The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far this earnings season. Hasbro climbed 14.6% and Comcast 10.3% after also beating Wall Street estimates. But expectations were broadly low heading into this reporting season due to still-high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowing economy.