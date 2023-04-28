



The 114th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) took place April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The AACR is committed to advancing the field through cutting-edge cancer research that transforms patient outcomes, which is reflected in the meeting theme “Advancing the Frontiers of Science and Medicine. of cancer”. At the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting, plenary sessions, symposia and more than 6,000 oral and poster abstracts covered the hottest topics in cancer research, including breakthroughs in early detection , the importance of community engagement, understanding disparities, embracing immune ecosystems, new concepts in the fight against – cancer drug development, identifying new targets and developing novel cancer therapies generation. The University of Chicago Center for Comprehensive Cancer Medicine had the opportunity to join the global cancer research community at the AACR and see our faculty, researchers, and trainees present their research. Selected highlights are presented below: Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, AbbVie Foundation Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, chaired and presented an educational session on improving responsiveness to cancer immunotherapy. Odunsi also hosted a public meeting of the Cancer Immunology Working Group on the topic of “Cancer Immunoprevention”. Hematology-Oncology Fellow Caner Saygin, MD, chaired and presented an educational session on new insights into the pathogenesis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in elderly patients. Hedy Lee Kindler, MD, Professor of Medicine, Medical Director, Gastrointestinal Oncology and Director of the Mesothelioma Program, chaired a plenary session where clinical trial results of novel targeted and immunotherapy agents being tested for the rare cancer were presented and discussed. Samuel Volchenboum, MD, PhD, MS, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Associate Director, Institute for Translational Medicine, presented at a major symposium on “Using real-world evidence to advance drug development against pediatric cancer”. Yuxuan Miao, PhDBen May Assistant Professor in the Department of Cancer Research, Committee on Cancer Biology, who received the 2022 AACR Gertrude B. Elion Award for Cancer Research, presented at this year’s Awards and Lectures Session on identifying the root of cancer immune resistance. Long Nguyen, MD, PhD, postdoctoral researcher at Rosner Laboratoryrecipient of the Scholar in Training Award, presented a poster on the role of BACH1 in the regulation of hypoxia in triple negative breast cancer. Mr. Eileen Dolan, PhDprofessor of medicine and associate director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, led a team of students from the cancer center’s pathway programs for high school and undergraduate students, many of whom presented research in a poster session undergraduate. A total of 21 basic and clinical cancer research posters were presented by trainees from various cancer research laboratories. The full list of UChicago presentations at the AACR can be found here. The next AACR Annual Meeting will be held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/cancer-articles/groundbreaking-research-presented-at-2023-aacr-annual-meeting-by-world-cancer-community

