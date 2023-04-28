Meta surge fuels big Wall Street rally





NEW YORK Wall Street rallied on Thursday to its best day since January after Meta Platforms became the latest big tech company to beat earnings expectations and reports painted a mixed picture for the US economy. The S&P 500 jumped 2% to erase all of its losses this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 524 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain. Facebook’s parent company jumped 13.9%. Not only did Meta beat analysts’ earnings estimates for the first three months of the year, but it also delivered a revenue forecast that beat expectations. It joined Microsoft and Alphabet, which reported better-than-expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after markets closed for the day. They are among the most important stocks on the Wall Street indices. Hasbro climbed 14.6% and Comcast 10.3% after beating Wall Street estimates. People also read… A report on Thursday gave the first indication of the depth of the slowdown in the US economy: growth estimated at 1.1% at an annual rate in the first three months of 2023 against 2.6% at the end of the year. last year, but the economy could be in better shape than it looks. A separate report showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising hopes the labor market could remain resilient as other areas slow. Investors took the data to mean that the Federal Reserve next week will think the economy is strong enough to handle another interest rate hike to fight inflation. Treasury yields jumped immediately after the release of economic reports. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans, rose to 3.52% from 3.45% on Wednesday night. The two-year yield fell from 3.95% to 4.08%. First Republic Bankstock stabilized somewhat on Thursday, rising 8.8% after more than halving this week following its report on the amount of customer deposits amid the turmoil surrounding the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month. Caterpillar, seen as a gauge of the global economy, fell 0.9% as analysts feared its profitability had peaked. Crocs fell 15.9% despite higher-than-expected earnings and revenue in its latest quarter. The shoe company gave financial guidance for the current quarter that fell short of some analysts’ expectations. In total, the S&P 500 rose 79.36 points to 4,135.35. The Dow gained 524.29 to 33,826.16 and the Nasdaq climbed 287.89 to 12,142.24. Overseas, equity indices were mixed in Europe and slightly higher in much of Asia. These 5 charts show the 10-year highs and lows of the US stock market These 5 charts show the 10-year highs and lows of the US stock market







How stocks have performed over the past decade







Volatility tracking







Rate of return since 2000







S&P stocks by sector







The number of listed companies is decreasing







