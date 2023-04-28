Drink prices at new Toronto restaurants fluctuate like the stock market

The Financial District will be home to the first Toronto Stock Exchange-themed restaurant and bar, where drink prices will fluctuate with demand throughout the day.

CKTL & Co. — named after the stock symbol for cocktail — will be Ontario’s second restaurant inspired by the stock market. With its official opening date on Friday, the establishment is a short walk from the Toronto Stock Exchange tower at 330 Bay Street.

“When you think of the stock market, you can’t go wrong with the financial district,” Kushal Shah, director of business development and one of the founders, told The Star. “There was a reason we (wanted) this place, after searching for almost a year for the perfect spot.”

At 4,000 square feet, the restaurant and bar feature ticker screens along its walls displaying beverage prices rising or falling in real time and multiple TV screens displaying beverage cost trends throughout. throughout the day with a line graph.

“We’re here to set standards, not follow trends,” John Ko, the restaurant’s mixologist and beverage manager, said of their beverage menu.

How it works

The concept is simple. When customers place their drink orders, the software retrieves data directly from the order servers in a tablet POS – which they will have at hand when taking orders – and depending on this, the prices on the different ticker screens will either dive or rise.

“It can (adjust by) 25 cents, 75 cents or $1,” Shah said, adding that there is no minimum or maximum number of how much the price can change, but customers will only pay. finally no more than the number. they see on the menu when the price peaks.

However, the minimum amount customers can pay for drinks will also have limits. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario prohibits charging customers less than what establishments paid for the alcohol, explained Cyrus Cooper, professor and program coordinator at Centennial College in the School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts.

“I have the ability to set the minimum that (drinks could) fall to, and as long as that minimum reaches the limit of what we can afford,” Ko said. “For example, there are certain draft beers that all start at different prices because not all beer prices are linear.”

The menu, affixed with a QR code allowing customers to see prices live on their phone, also lists items under a stock theme. “Old Money” includes classic cocktails, the Manhattan menu lists variations of the Manhattan cocktail, “Initial Product Offers” are the restaurant’s signature drinks, and their “Counterfeit” menu is non-alcoholic. Other menu options include wines, beers, whiskeys and spirits.

While the bar offers a modern-style cocktail list, Ko said it implements ‘very old ways’ and ‘does everything in-house instead of outsourcing’, including making its own remedies. , bitters and syrups.

The Black Market Manhattan, for example, Ko continued, is smoked in a wooden box and the chocolate and coffee liquor that goes into this drink is homemade using cocoa nibs and goes through a process of three days.

However, only a certain number of drinks will be on CKTL & Co.’s stock displays each day. The software has limits on the number of items they can enter and at the moment the restaurant presents 18-20 items with drinks from each category (customers can still order other options from the menu, but if the item is not on the board, then the price is static). There is also no definitive time frame as to how long it will take for an item to drop in price.

“It would be really hard for customers to figure out what goes up and down (if we use every menu item on ticker screens),” Shah said.

Why food menu prices won’t fluctuate, for now

While food items were part of initial plans to be included on ticker screens, Shah said they eventually decided to start just with drinks, citing how quickly food prices change in real markets as well. that limited real estate on the screens. He added that they hadn’t ruled out adding food menu pricing to their ticker system, but that would be a built-in feature “later when we figure out all the costing systems.”

“Drinks…don’t change as quickly as food does,” Cooper said. “Food items change daily, (while) the prices of liquor, wine and beer change quarterly every year… I don’t see a successful establishment in Ontario where they change the price multiple times per quarter work for food.

Gimmick or effective business strategy

Asked about the sustainability of the current business model given the fixed expenses, Shah said they work daily with their cost control software. It is also a concept that took almost two years to develop.

“Post-pandemic, it’s important for many restaurants to try and find unique ways to drive traffic and trials to their establishments,” Cooper explained. “I strongly believe, and what I teach my students is that you (do it) through superior service, great ingredients, unique opportunities for sustainable promotions, and people (will) want to come back regularly. .”

Inspired by restaurants he’d seen in Spain, India and England, Shah said there are international examples of the concept’s success.

The first venue in Ontario to simulate a stock market experience was The Sauga Bar X-Change Indian restaurant and bar in Mississauga, which opened in September 2022. Although the establishment offers food, like CKTL & Co., it operates on a similar model that only sees drink prices fluctuate.

