TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly tumbled on Thursday, echoing a tumble on Wall Street, as worries about the U.S. banking sector and inflationary pressures weighed on investor sentiment.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.2% in morning trade to 28,349.95. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,288.70. The South Korean Kospi rose nearly 0.1% to 2,486.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 19,730.31, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% to 3,274.59.

Asian stocks were down on Thursday as turmoil in the banking sector looms, ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a market commentary.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 4,055.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 33,301.87, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 0.5% to 11,854.35.

Wall Street was coming off its worst day in a month, hurt by concerns about the strength of US banks. The spotlights have been the hardest on Bank of the First Republic, which was down another 29.8% after nearly halving the day before. It was then that he gave details of the number of clients who ran away amid last month’s turmoil in the industry.

The concern is that this bank and other small and medium-sized banks could suffer debilitating rounds of customer deposits, similar to those that caused last month chess of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Even without more shutdowns, the industry’s troubles could cause a decline in lending by banks that undermines the economy.

ActivisionBlizzardmeanwhile, fell 11.4% after UK regulators blocked its takeover by Microsoft over fears it would hurt competition in the cloud gaming market.

LARGE TECHNOLOGY FLOWERS

While the majority of stocks fell, gains for Microsoft and other Big Tech companies prevented a sharper market drop.

Microsoft rose 7.2% after reporting higher profit for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. It weighs heavily on the S&P 500 as the index’s second largest stock.

Tech stocks were among the best performers of the year as they laid off workers and made other cost cuts to improve profitability. Hopes that the Federal Reserve will back off from its barrage of interest rate hikes helped.

Google’s parent companyAlphabet posted a bigger-than-expected profit, but its stock fell 0.2% after reporting its first back-to-back ad revenue declines a year earlier since becoming a publicly traded company in 2004.

Other Big Tech companies are expected to follow soon with their own reports. Facebook parent Meta Platforms rose 0.9% ahead of its report. He surged in after-hours trading after he said he earned more than expected.

WHY CHIPOTLE IS HIGHER

Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 12.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting higher-than-expected earnings. It was one of the few companies holding out hope that vital consumer spending could remain resilient despite the slowing economy.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, expects stocks to remain rangebound as they look relatively expensive and investors worry about a possible recession. That means the upside room looks limited, in our view, he said.

Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, sees the S&P 500 remaining largely in the 3,700-4,200 range this year. It’s in the upper half of that range, and he said he’s not looking to continue this stock market rally.

THE FED AND TARIFFS

All banks face much higher interest rates, which have risen over the past year to tighten the screws on the economy and financial markets.

The Federal Reserve’s overnight rate is at its highest level since 2007. High rates are slowing the overall economy and hurting investment prices.

Along with cracks in the banking system, high rates have slowed housing, manufacturing and other industries. The labor market, meanwhile, remains relatively solid.

A report on Wednesday showed orders for durable manufactured goods were stronger in March than expected.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.43% from 3.40% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 3.92% from 3.95% on Tuesday night.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 13 cents to $74.43 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the international standard, rose 24 cents to $77.93 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 133.59 Japanese yen from 133.66 yen. The Euro traded at $1.1047, down from $1.1042 previously.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.