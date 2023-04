European officials scrap thousands of beers in ‘Champagne of Beers’ slogan dispute | Smart News

Europe takes its champagne seriously enough to dump thousands of cans of Miller High Life down the drain for calling itself the Champagne of beers. Strict rules govern whether products can be designated Champagne, and a professional group called the Champagne Committee helps to enforce these rules. In early February, at the request of the committees, officials in Antwerp, Belgium, intercepted and destroyed a shipment of 2,352 cans originally destined for Germany. The Belgian companyWestlandia managed the destruction of beer, ensuring that cans and their contents were recycled in an environmentally responsible way, according to the committees website. This destruction is the result of a fruitful collaboration between Belgian customs and the Comit Champagne, explains Charles Goemaere, the general director of the committees, in astatement. It confirms the importance that the European Union attaches to designations of origin and rewards the determination of Champagne producers to protect their designation. The European Union has a system of protected geographical designations that exist to guarantee the true origin and quality of artisanal foods, wines and spirits, a market that generates half of its nearly $90 billion a year from wines, writesAssociated press Samuel Petrequin. The name Champagne can only be used for sparkling wines made from specific grape varieties from the Champagne region in northern France using traditional production processes. Any merchandise marketed as Champagne that does not meet these requirements is considered counterfeit. Although consumers are unlikely to accidentally pick up a can of Miller High Life when they wanted to buy a bottle of the famous bubbly, the Champagne of Beers slogan refers to the fame and reputation of Champagne, which must be protected, explains Goemaere. Canadian Broadcasting Corporations Nil Kksal. This is important for the community of producers who have invested heavily in making their wines known around the world, he says. It is also very important for consumers. We try to ensure that when consumers ask for a glass of champagne in a bar or buy a bottle of champagne in a supermarket or in a store, they get exactly what they expected. Miller High Life used thesloganoriginally a reference to the glass bottles it was sold in, for over a century. Of course, we respect local restrictions around the word champagne, says Molson Coors Beverage Co., which makes the beer, in a statement toUSA todays Mike Snider, but we remain proud of Miller High Life, his nickname and his Milwaukee, Wisconsin origin. We invite our European friends to the United States anytime to toast High Life together, the company adds. Get the latest stories delivered to your inbox every weekday. Recommended Videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/miller-high-life-champagne-of-beers-slogan-180982066/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos