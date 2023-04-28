Stock market today: Asian stocks gain, following the Wall St rally

Stocks rose in Asia on Friday after Wall Street had its best day since January.

Gains in Asian markets were more modest as traders waited to see what the Bank of Japan would do at its first policy meeting since Kazuo Ueda took the helm.

The central bank maintained its ultra-loose policy and the Japanese yen weakened sharply against the US dollar. The dollar rose to 134.92 yen from 133.96 yen earlier in the day.

With extremely high uncertainties surrounding domestic and foreign economies and financial markets, the bank will patiently pursue monetary easing while responding with agility to developments, the BOJ said in a statement.

Rising prices are pushing the central bank to tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy: Japan announced that inflation excluding volatile fresh food prices was 3.5% in March.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.1% to 28,764.98 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 19,951.51.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.7% to 3,307.68, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney edged up 0.2% to 7,308.40.

The Kospi in Seoul fell 0.1% to 2,491.50, and benchmarks in Southeast Asia also fell.

U.S. benchmarks advanced on Thursday after Meta Platforms became the latest big tech company to blast past earnings forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 2% to 4,135.35 and the Dow Jones rose 1.6% to 33,826.16. The US economy slowed more than expected in January-March, but showed signs of resilience.

The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain to 12,142.24.

Facebook’s parent company made one of the heaviest charges, jumping 13.9%. Meta beat analysts’ earnings estimates in the first three months of the year and also gave a revenue forecast that beat expectations.

It joined Microsoft and Alphabet, which reported better-than-expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after markets closed for the day. They are among the most influential stocks on the Wall Street indices because they are among the most important.

The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far this earnings season. Hasbro climbed 14.6% and Comcast 10.3% after also beating Wall Street estimates. But expectations were broadly low heading into this reporting season due to still high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowing economy.

A report on Thursday gave the first indication of the depth of the slowdown in the US economy: growth estimated at 1.1% at an annual rate in the first three months of 2023, compared to 2.6% at the end of Last year. It was worse than expected, but the economy may be in better shape than it looks, as growth in consumer spending and other areas accelerated and much of the weakness was linked to the reduction of inventories by companies.

A measure of inflation the Fed likes to use, however, turned out to be hotter than expected.

A separate report showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising hopes the labor market could remain resilient as other areas slow.

Investors interpreted the data to mean that the Federal Reserve will see next week that the economy is still strong enough to handle another interest rate hike at its next meeting.

The Fed has raised rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year, to its highest level since 2007 since its all-time low in an attempt to rein in rising prices.

But high rates slow down the whole economy and hurt investment prices. They have hit certain sectors of the economy particularly hard, including the housing and manufacturing industries.

Banks are also under pressure. The Wall Street spotlight was particularly harsh on First Republic Bank, whose shares more than halved this week after revealing the amount of deposits its customers withdrew following the second and third largest US bank failures. in history last month.

Its stock stabilized somewhat on Thursday, up 8.8%.

The biggest concern is that the difficulties in the banking sector could lead to a decline in lending throughout the economy.

This has many investors bracing for a possible recession this year, which could mean further impacts on corporate earnings.

Caterpillar, seen as a gauge of the global economy, fell 0.9% despite stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter.

In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 15 cents to $74.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 46 cents to $74.76 a barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, took 19 cents to $78.41 a barrel.

The euro slipped to $1.1018 from $1.1026.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.