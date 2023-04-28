Annual Security Review 2022 – GOV.UK





The Air Accident Investigation Branch has released its annual Safety Review which includes information on occurrences and safety actions taken or planned in response to AAIB investigations concluded in 2022. The AAIB received 778 event notifications (compared to 746 in 2021, 553 in 2020, and 826 in 2019) and opened two formal investigations and 27 field investigations. 78 other inquiries were opened by correspondence.

Nine of them were in fatal crashes in the UK resulting in 11 fatalities.

In 2022, the AAIB published two special bulletins, 27 field investigation reports, and 85 correspondence investigations.

There have been nine fatal crash investigations that resulted in 11 fatalities. All but one concerned general aviation (three light aircraft, two microlights, two gliders and one helicopter).

Management issued 19 safety recommendations, two of which were classified as Safety Recommendations of Global Concern (SRGC).

The review provides details of 101 significant steps to improve safety proactively taken by the industry in 2022 as a result of AAIB investigations. Recurring themes for General Aviation continued to be loss of control in flight during aerobatics, partial loss of power, or flying through clouds by unqualified pilots. The dominant recurring themes in accidents and serious incidents involving commercial air transport aircraft were aircraft mishandling during landing or overshoot, complex electrical failures leading to system degradation, and inability to achieve take-off performance. The Annual Safety Review also contains articles on 100 years of accident investigation regulations and the use of test flights during aircraft accident investigations. Reflecting on 100 years of accident investigation regulations, Crispin Orr, Chief Air Accident Inspector, said it is remarkable how much aviation safety has improved over the past 100 years thanks to incremental changes in the way aircraft are designed, manufactured, maintained and operated. Almost everywhere one looks at the aviation ecosystem, there are physical systems and standard practices that have been introduced to improve safety as a direct result of learning from past accidents and incidents. This was underpinned by an open reporting culture and a clear focus on improving safety without assigning blame. This important work continues with an increased focus on lessons learned from serious incidents. Thorough investigation of these events helps identify safety issues and make recommendations to address weaknesses, before they manifest as an accident. This has helped make aviation one of the safest modes of transportation and it’s an approach that is now being emulated in other modes of transportation and other areas such as healthcare. In 2022, the dominant recurring themes in accidents and serious incidents involving commercial air transport aircraft were aircraft mishandling during landing or overshoot, complex electrical failures leading to system degradation and failure to achieve take-off performance. Recurring themes for General Aviation continued to be loss of control in flight during aerobatics, partial loss of power, or flying through clouds by unqualified pilots. Read the annual security review Call for media: 01932 440015 (out of hours: 0300 777 7878)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/annual-safety-review-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos