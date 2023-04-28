Meta surge fuels big Wall Street rally





By Stan Choe Wall Street had its best day since January after Meta Platforms became the latest Big Tech company on Thursday to beat earnings expectations and reports painted a mixed picture for the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 jumped 2% to erase all of its losses from what had been a tough week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 524 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain. Facebook’s parent company did some of the heaviest lifts, and he jumped 13.9%. Not only did Meta beat analysts’ earnings estimates in the first three months of the year, but it also delivered a revenue forecast that beat expectations. He joined Microsoft And Alphabet which announced better than expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after markets closed for the day. They are among the most influential stocks on the Wall Street indices because they are among the most important. The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far this earnings season. Hasbro climbed 14.6% and Comcast 10.3% after also beating Wall Street estimates. But expectations were broadly low heading into this reporting season due to still high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowing economy. A report released on Thursday gave the first indication of how much the US economy is slowing down : down to an estimated growth of 1.1% year-on-year in the first three months of 2023, compared to 2.6% at the end of last year. It was worse than expected, but the economy may be in better shape than it looks. Beneath the surface, the report showed strength at the heart of the economy, with accelerating growth in consumer spending and other areas. Much of the weakness was related to companies that reduced their inventories. However, the data also contained a measure of inflation that the Fed likes to use, which turned out to be hotter than expected. A separate report showed that fewer workers requested unemployment benefits last week, raising hopes that the labor market could remain resilient as other areas slow. In our view, all put together, the conflicting data tells us that we are in the turning, not breaking, phase of the economic cycle, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs. Asset Management. Overall, investors interpreted the data to mean that the Federal Reserve will see next week that the economy is still strong enough to handle another interest rate hike at its next meeting. The Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year, to the highest level since 2007 from its all-time low. It does this in hopes of bringing the country’s high inflation under control, but the high rates do so by slowing the overall economy and affecting investment prices. Treasury yields jumped immediately after the release of economic reports as traders raised their forecasts for the Fed and rates. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.52% from 3.45% on Wednesday evening. It helps to define mortgage rates and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose more aggressively. It went from 3.95% to 4.08%. The high rates have hit some sectors of the economy particularly hard, including the housing and manufacturing industries. Banks have also come under pressure, fearing frightened customers will suddenly withdraw all their deposits at once. The hunt for potential weak links was on, and the Wall Street spotlight was particularly hard on Bank of the First Republic . Its stock more than halved this week after giving details of the amount of deposits its customers withdrew following the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month. Its stock stabilized somewhat on Thursday, up 8.8%. The biggest concern is that the difficulties in the banking sector could lead to a decline in lending throughout the economy. This in turn could tighten the brakes even further, almost acting as another interest rate hike. Many investors are preparing for a possible recession this year, which could spell further blows to corporate earnings. It’s also why investors have paid as much, if not more, attention to what companies are saying about upcoming trends than what they’ve actually done in the past three months. Caterpillar, seen as a gauge of the global economy, fell 0.9% despite stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. Analysts have raised concerns that its profitability may have peaked. It also benefited from a larger-than-expected buildup of dealer inventory. Crocs fell 15.9% despite higher-than-expected earnings and revenue in its latest quarter. The shoe company gave financial guidance for the current quarter that fell short of some analysts’ expectations. In total, the S&P 500 rose 79.36 points to 4,135.35. The Dow gained 524.29 to 33,826.16 and the Nasdaq climbed 287.89 to 12,142.24. In overseas markets, equity indices were mixed in Europe and slightly higher in much of Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% as the Bank of Japan began a two-day monetary policy meeting under its new governor, Kazuo Ueda. No immediate change is expected from the nation’s ultra-loose monetary policy. ___ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

