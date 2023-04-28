Domestic investors trapped by Russia push stock market to 12-month high

Russia’s stock market hit its highest level in more than a year as domestic retail investors had nowhere to go to grab dividend-paying stocks that sold off sharply after the invasion of Ukraine .

A dollar rise of more than 10% since the one-year low in October pushed the Moex index to levels last seen in early April 2022, just over a month after President Vladimir Putin called the special military operation against Ukraine sent shares to the Russian market plummeting.

The partial rebound in markets over the past seven months has come despite the imposition of Western sanctions designed to cripple Russia’s financial system. The Kremlin responded to the measures by preventing most foreign traders from leaving their investments and capping the amount of money Russians can store in foreign bank accounts.

Money is trapped, said Jacob Grapengiesser, chief investment officer at fund manager East Capital. Where do you put it but on the exchange?

Deprived of overseas investment opportunities, Russians have piled their savings into companies like Lukoil, Gazprom and Sberbank, which together account for around 40% of the total value of stock markets.

All three recently rewarded their shareholders with billions of rubles, after suspending dividend payments in the months following the invasion and despite a sharp drop in Sberbank’s profits last year. The Moex plunged in June after Gazprom canceled its dividend for the first time since 1998; three months later, shareholders of the gas majors approved one of the biggest dividends in the history of Russian companies.

Russian retail investors have always been concerned about dividends, said Sofya Donets, chief economist for Russia at Renaissance Capital, a Moscow investment bank.

A blogger called Investmeal said his portfolio of mostly financial and energy stocks had returned 16.2% overall since the end of January. Another Russian blogger said last month that although the domestic market is still hostage to geopolitics, a strong uptrend has formed. What to do in this case, run and sell stocks? Of course not.

The recent rally in Russian stock markets bears some resemblance to the surprisingly strong performance of the Borsa Istanbul 100 last year, Grapengiesser added.

The Turkish market was doing very well thanks to indirect capital controls even as inflation rose, he said. For Russian businessmen, they are also expected to keep their money in the country, whereas previously they took it out.

The market was also much cheaper than before the start of the war, prompting Russian retail investors to return. Small shareholders had helped push the Moex to a record high in October 2021.

Russia’s economy has also held up better than expected, although analysts say official data doesn’t tell the whole story. Russia’s GDP shrank by 2.1% in 2022, according to the Rosstat Federal Statistics Service, much less than the 11.2% drop predicted by the World Bank last April.

For many Russian retail investors, nothing has changed compared to before the war started, the economy is doing well, said an investor familiar with the local market.

Big dividend payers like state bank Sberbank, whose shares are up 67% year-to-date, are attractive to most Russians and are now among the few investment options available.

Even so, foreign investors not barred by sanctions have steered clear of the Moex since an exodus last February, when central bank figures show non-residents lost around Rbs 170 billion (2 .2 billion) of Russian stocks. Moex trading volumes fell 41% year after year in 2022.

There is a near-zero chance that foreigners whose Russian assets have in fact been frozen will be allowed to sell their positions, Donets said. Perhaps there could be an artificial settlement, a kind of exchange for frozen assets for Russian investors outside of Russia.

Whatever happens, the Moex is unlikely to hit October 2021 highs anytime soon, Donets added.