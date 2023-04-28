Despite the massive layoffs, there are still plenty of jobs. Here’s whereExBulletin



The mass layoffs grabbed headlines as huge corporations laid off hundreds of thousands of workers.

But the economy continues to add 236,000 jobs last month alone. And many industries are struggling to recruit workers.

NPR’s Juana Summers sat down with Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, a nonprofit think tank, to find out which jobs are still hot.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

On where jobs are (and aren’t) in the economy

Understand that there are three buckets [to the labor market].You got that first bucket, and it’s pandemic darlings like tech, transportation, warehousing, construction because interest rates were so low and everyone ran out and bought a House. Also real estate related to that, and retail. Sectors that did very well during the pandemic are not doing so well today because there has been a shift in demand from goods to services, so these are the sectors that are letting people go.

Then you have your sectors in the middle that retain their workforce, and we call that hoarding. The reason is that many CEOs think that if there is a recession, it will be short and not so bad. And then why would you let everyone go and have to turn around, you know, nine months later and hire everyone? So they are just holding back their workers.

Then there’s a third group of industries that are actively hiring, and those are the industries that are maintaining the employment data that we’re seeing so dynamic. And it is mainly these industries that you have to show up for work. You have to physically go to work.

On examples of industries looking for workers

These industries include health care and also accommodation and food services, hotels and restaurants, airlines, many of these industries you have to go to work and there just aren’t enough people . So these companies are still trying to hire people and recover all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

In addition, there are fairly large labor shortages and federal, state, and local governments. For what? Because a lot of people are retiring and the government can’t necessarily raise wages that quickly to meet wage demand. So they have these huge labor shortages.

On health care, an industry that has seen layoffs but also nursing shortages

When we look at employment data released on the first Friday of each month, healthcare is hiring quite strongly. You may hear about layoffs here and there, but on the net there are always more people getting hired than people letting go.

And absolutely, you have nursing shortages because this is a job where you have to show up for work. It’s very difficult. There aren’t that many people who want to get into this business, are there? So nurses who want to work in this sector demand very high salaries. And we see those high wages trickling down to consumers and causing inflation. And the fact is that the sector that will experience the most labor shortages over the next decade is health care.



Recommended for current job seekers

Some industries are still hiring. So if you don’t mind changing industries or training to enter another industry, do it. Maybe the tech sector isn’t where you want to be right now, but you could definitely still do tech in the hospital sector. They have computers and they have technology in all kinds of things. So they might be willing to hire you even though your big tech company might not be willing to. It’s possible to change industries if you can still stay in your profession, so I would suggest people look at industries that are still hiring, that still need workers and go there.