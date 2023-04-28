Business
Despite the massive layoffs, there are still plenty of jobs. Here’s whereExBulletin
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The mass layoffs grabbed headlines as huge corporations laid off hundreds of thousands of workers.
But the economy continues to add 236,000 jobs last month alone. And many industries are struggling to recruit workers.
NPR’s Juana Summers sat down with Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, a nonprofit think tank, to find out which jobs are still hot.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Interview Highlights
On where jobs are (and aren’t) in the economy
Understand that there are three buckets [to the labor market].You got that first bucket, and it’s pandemic darlings like tech, transportation, warehousing, construction because interest rates were so low and everyone ran out and bought a House. Also real estate related to that, and retail. Sectors that did very well during the pandemic are not doing so well today because there has been a shift in demand from goods to services, so these are the sectors that are letting people go.
Then you have your sectors in the middle that retain their workforce, and we call that hoarding. The reason is that many CEOs think that if there is a recession, it will be short and not so bad. And then why would you let everyone go and have to turn around, you know, nine months later and hire everyone? So they are just holding back their workers.
Then there’s a third group of industries that are actively hiring, and those are the industries that are maintaining the employment data that we’re seeing so dynamic. And it is mainly these industries that you have to show up for work. You have to physically go to work.
On examples of industries looking for workers
These industries include health care and also accommodation and food services, hotels and restaurants, airlines, many of these industries you have to go to work and there just aren’t enough people . So these companies are still trying to hire people and recover all the jobs lost during the pandemic.
In addition, there are fairly large labor shortages and federal, state, and local governments. For what? Because a lot of people are retiring and the government can’t necessarily raise wages that quickly to meet wage demand. So they have these huge labor shortages.
On health care, an industry that has seen layoffs but also nursing shortages
When we look at employment data released on the first Friday of each month, healthcare is hiring quite strongly. You may hear about layoffs here and there, but on the net there are always more people getting hired than people letting go.
And absolutely, you have nursing shortages because this is a job where you have to show up for work. It’s very difficult. There aren’t that many people who want to get into this business, are there? So nurses who want to work in this sector demand very high salaries. And we see those high wages trickling down to consumers and causing inflation. And the fact is that the sector that will experience the most labor shortages over the next decade is health care.
Recommended for current job seekers
Some industries are still hiring. So if you don’t mind changing industries or training to enter another industry, do it. Maybe the tech sector isn’t where you want to be right now, but you could definitely still do tech in the hospital sector. They have computers and they have technology in all kinds of things. So they might be willing to hire you even though your big tech company might not be willing to. It’s possible to change industries if you can still stay in your profession, so I would suggest people look at industries that are still hiring, that still need workers and go there.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/28/1172615270/jobs-tech-nursing-retail-layoffs-economy-work
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Juan de Fuca Foundation seeks works of art from youth
- Despite the massive layoffs, there are still plenty of jobs. Here’s whereExBulletin
- Behind attempts to pin Kejriwal over renovation costs lies Narendra Modis’ desperation
- of Saskatchewan to mark the coronation of King Charles III with celebrations | News and media
- Lancashire Cricket announce operating profit for 2022
- The best fashion tips to help you choose the perfect jewelry for any outfit
- Imran Khan says he knows ‘more’ about Bajwa plan in Kashmir, but won’t talk about it
- President Joko Widodo establishes new rules for ASN working hours, more flexible Here is the explanation…
- UK investment in clean energy transition falls 10%, buckling global trend | green politics
- US to open migration centers in Latin America and speed up deportations | Migration
- Meghan Markle strikes back and hires Hollywood’s top dogs for business ventures
- Merkley’s School Record Highlights Day One of Penn Relays