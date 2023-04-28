Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 1, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
U.S. stock futures fell on Friday as investors digested the latest round of corporate earnings, including the results of Amazon.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures down 108 points, or 0.3%. S&P500 And Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.3% each.
Amazon Shares fell by more than 2% after initially increasing. The online retailer said its cloud business slowed on its first-quarter earnings release, though it beat Wall Street’s revenue expectations for the quarter.
In the meantime, Snap fell 18% in extended trades following a loss of revenue. pinterest shares fell nearly 14% after issuing disappointing second-quarter revenue growth expectations.
The earnings season was better than expected. Of the 261 S&P 500 companies that reported earnings, about 80% reported positive surprises, according to FactSet data.
Still, some traders have expressed skepticism about the strength of this earnings season.
“That’s not getting us out of an earnings recession. We’re still in an earnings recession. And this calendar quarter, which we’re in right now, we’re going to see the most intense economic contraction and potentially earnings contraction the deepest of what will be a three-quarter sequential decline,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Thursday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
On the more positive side, Intel Shares soared more than 5% after the semiconductor company beat estimates on higher and lower results.
Investors are coming off a strong trading session for the major averages, with the Dow Jones Industrial AverageAnd S&P500notching their best day since January. During this time, the Nasdaq Compound jumped 2%, posting its best day since March.
These gains come after a better than expected report of Meta fueled a rally in tech stocks. Investors appeared to shake light GDP data that could signal that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign may soon be coming to an end.
On the economic front, traders will be watching the latest personal income and spending data, which is due out Friday before the open. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect core prices rose 0.3% in March from the previous month. This is consistent with the previous reading.
The final reading of April’s consumer sentiment data is also expected to be released Friday at 10 a.m. ET. It is expected to show a reading of 63.5, which is the same as the previous reading.
