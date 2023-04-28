Stock market today: Asian stocks gain as BOJ stands tall | national news

European stocks opened mixed after gains in Asia after Wall Street’s best day since January. The dollar rose against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.

At his first political meeting under his new governor, Kazuo Ueda, the BOJ kept its key rate at minus 0.1% even as Japan announced that inflation excluding volatile fresh food prices was 3.5% in March.

Japan’s central bank exceeded its inflation target of 2%, but expects conditions to deteriorate as the United States and other major economies head into recession.

With extremely high uncertainties surrounding domestic and foreign economies and financial markets, the bank will patiently pursue monetary easing while responding with agility to developments, the BOJ said in a statement.

The central bank removed its forward guidance that pledged to keep policy interest rates at or below current levels. He said it would take him up to 18 months to conduct a review of monetary policy guidelines.

The dollar jumped to 135.75 yen from 133.96 yen earlier in the day. The yen had held up against the dollar in recent months on speculation that the BOJ might change course. Higher interest rates mean higher investment returns, and the dollar has gained in tandem with rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to rein in inflation.

In early European trading, the German DAX gained 0.1% to 15,821.34. In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.4% to 7,452.57. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,816.03.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials were down 0.3%.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.4% to 28,856.44 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 19,950.02

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.1% to 3,323.27, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney edged up 0.2% to 7,309.20.

The Kospi in Seoul edged up 0.2% to 2,501.53. India Sensex gained 0.3% and benchmarks in Southeast Asia fell.

U.S. benchmarks advanced on Thursday after Meta Platforms became the latest big tech company to blast past earnings forecasts. The S&P 500 rose 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain.

Facebook’s parent company jumped 13.9%. Meta beat analysts’ earnings estimates in the first three months of the year and also gave a revenue forecast that beat expectations.

He joined Microsoft And Alphabetwhich announced better than expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after markets closed for the day.

A report released on Thursday gave the first indication of how much the US economy is slowing down: down to an estimated growth of 1.1% year-on-year in the first three months of 2023, compared to 2.6% at the end of last year. A Fed-favored measure of inflation came in hotter than expected.

A separate report showed that fewer workers requested unemployment benefits last week, raising hopes that the labor market could remain resilient as other areas slow.

Investors interpreted the data to mean that the Federal Reserve will see next week that the economy is still strong enough to handle another interest rate hike at its next meeting.

The Fed has raised rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year, to its highest level since 2007 since its all-time low in an attempt to rein in rising prices.

But high rates slow down the whole economy and hurt investment prices. They have hit certain sectors of the economy particularly hard, including the housing and manufacturing industries.

Many investors are preparing for a possible recession this year, which could spell further blows to corporate earnings.

Caterpillar, seen as a gauge of the global economy, fell 0.9% despite stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter.

In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 49 cents to $75.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 46 cents to $74.76 a barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, took 52 cents to $78.74 a barrel.

The euro slipped to $1.0985 from $1.1026.