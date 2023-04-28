Michigan regional unemployment rates drop in March





LANSING, Mich. — Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates fell in 12 Michigan regions and were unchanged in five labor market zones in March, according to data released today by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget. from Michigan. “Michigan’s regional labor markets recorded positive trends in March,” said Wayne Rourke, director of labor market information for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Modest payroll employment gains were seen in most metropolitan areas during the month.” Michigan’s regional unemployment rates ranged from 2.8 to 9.4 percent in March. Declines in the unemployment rate ranged from 0.1 to 1.0 percentage points, with a median drop of 0.2 percentage points. The largest reduction in the unemployment rate during the month occurred in the Detroit Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Since March 2022, unemployment rates have increased in 14 regions, with a median increase of 0.3 percentage points. The largest rate increase on the year occurred in the northeast region of Lower Michigan (+1.3 percentage points). The unemployment rate remained unchanged in the Ann Arbor and Monroe metro areas. Total regional employment up in month and year Employment increased in 10 Michigan labor market zones during the month, with a median increase of 0.3%. The most pronounced employment increase occurred in the Detroit MSA (+2.3%). Three regions posted minor employment reductions between February and March, with a median decrease of 0.2%. Fifteen Michigan regions posted employment gains during the year, with a median increase of 1.1%. The Ann Arbor MSA posted the largest employment increase for the year (+2.6%). Regional labor force levels mixed over the month, up over the year Total labor levels advanced in nine Michigan labor market zones, with a median increase of 0.2%. The largest labor gain occurred in Detroit’s MSA (+1.3%). Labor levels fell in seven metro areas during the month, led by the Jackson MSA (-0.5%). The Midland MSA was the only region to see no change in the labor force since February. Labor levels increased in 16 Michigan regions during the year, with the most pronounced labor force gains seen in the Ann Arbor and Niles-Benton Harbor metropolitan areas (+2.8%). Regional salaried jobs increase in March and over the year According to the Monthly Employer Survey, Michigan’s unadjusted employment rose 9,000, or 0.2%, during the month. The largest employment gains during the month occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector (+5,000). Payroll employment increased in 10 metropolitan areas during the month, with a median employment increase of 0.3%. The Flint metro area posted the biggest job gain during the month (+0.7%). Only the Jackson MSA recorded a drop in employment over the month (-0.2%). Statewide nonfarm payrolls rose 75,000 on the year, or 1.7%. All 14 metropolitan areas posted employment gains over the year, with a median increase of 2.1%. County unemployment rate down month on month, up year on year During the month, 64 Michigan counties posted unemployment rate declines, while seven counties posted rate increases and 12 county rates were unchanged. Unemployment rates rose in 75 Michigan counties during the year. For more detailed information, including data tables, see the full version. Note: The data in this release are not seasonally adjusted. As a result, employment and unemployment trends may differ from seasonally adjusted Michigan data released previously. A breakdown of unadjusted March labor force estimates for Michigan and its 17 major labor markets follows, along with a ranking of county unemployment rates for March. Note to editors: Please ensure that the source for state unemployment rates indicates “Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget”.

