US futures ahead of inflation data





Wall Street pointed to slight declines early Friday ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data that could influence what the Federal Reserve does at its policy meeting next week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each slipped 0.4%.

The Commerce Department releases its consumer spending report on Friday, which contains a measure of inflation that the Fed is watching closely. The Fed has aggressively tried to bring inflation down by raising its key rate nine times in a row, trying to cool Americans’ spending. ExxonMobil shares edged higher after the energy giant announced it had more than doubled its profits in the first quarter. The Texas-based company produced more oil in the first three months of 2023 to ride out falling energy prices as concern over a possible recession escalated. U.S. benchmarks advanced on Thursday after Meta Platforms became the latest big tech company to blast past earnings forecasts. Facebook’s parent company jumped 13.9%. Meta beat analysts’ earnings estimates in the first three months of the year and also gave a revenue forecast that beat expectations. It joined Microsoft and Alphabet, which reported better-than-expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after markets closed for the day. A report on Thursday gave the first indication of the depth of the slowdown in the US economy: growth estimated at 1.1% at an annual rate in the first three months of 2023, compared to 2.6% at the end of Last year. A Fed-favored measure of inflation came in hotter than expected. A separate report showed fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising hopes the labor market could remain resilient as other areas slow. Investors interpreted the data to mean that the Federal Reserve will see next week that the economy is still strong enough to handle another interest rate hike at its next meeting. The Fed has raised rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year, to its highest level since 2007 since its all-time low in an attempt to rein in rising prices. But high rates slow down the whole economy and hurt investment prices. They have hit certain sectors of the economy particularly hard, including the housing and manufacturing industries. Many investors are bracing for a possible recession this year, which could mean further impacts on corporate earnings. The dollar rose against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged. In its first policy meeting under its new governor, Kazuo Ueda, the BOJ kept its key rate at minus 0.1%, even as Japan announced that inflation excluding volatile fresh food costs was 3 .5% in March. Japan’s central bank exceeded its inflation target of 2%, but expects conditions to worsen as the United States and other major economies head into recession. The dollar jumped to 136.03 yen from 133.96 yen earlier in the day. The yen had held up against the dollar in recent months on speculation that the BOJ might change course. Higher interest rates mean higher investment returns, and the dollar has gained in tandem with rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to rein in inflation. In European trading, Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 each lost 0.1%, while in Paris, the CAC 40 was down 0.7% by midday. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.4% to 28,856.44 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 19,950.02 The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.1% to 3,323.27, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney edged up 0.2% to 7,309.20. The Kospi in Seoul edged up 0.2% to 2,501.53. Indias Sensex gained 0.3% and benchmarks in Southeast Asia fell. In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 35 cents to $75.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 46 cents to $74.76 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, took 47 cents to $78.69 a barrel. The euro slipped to $1.0983 from $1.1026. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.6%. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain. – Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manisteenews.com/business/article/stock-market-today-asia-shares-gain-as-boj-17924312.php

