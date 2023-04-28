Kingspan commits to Dublin listing as it plans to exit the London Stock Exchange The Irish Times





Irish insulation giant Kingspan has pledged to maintain its primary listing on the Irish Stock Exchange, but plans to drop its London listing after consulting with shareholders over the next few weeks. The majority of [its] Share trading takes place in Dublin, the company said in a statement on Friday. It plans to cancel its listing on the London Stock Exchange, pending shareholder approval. The group said its board has reviewed the company’s listing arrangements and notes that the current trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange [LSE] is negligible as a percentage of total trade. The Board is therefore proposing to withdraw from the LSE subject to shareholder approval and we will provide an update on the process and timing in the coming weeks. Kingspans’ decision to double its presence on Euronext Dublin, as the Irish stock exchange is now known, contrasts with the host of companies that have dropped their Dublin listings in recent years. Building materials giant CRH on Thursday confirmed plans to exit the stock exchange here as it seeks inclusion in the influential S&P 500 index in the United States, while betting group Flutter is also eyeing a listing in the States -United. It’s also a blow for London, which has lost a string of entries this year. The decision came as Kingscourt-based company Co Cavan reported a 4% increase in group sales in the first three months of the year and said it expects half-year profits exceed 400 million, before analysts’ estimates. Hailing a strong first quarter with group sales approaching 2 billion despite a 3% drop in underlying sales, Kingspan said sales in the Americas were particularly strong while Western Europe was solid. Central and Eastern Europe, meanwhile, remained difficult due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. Why do some shareholders of the largest private residential landlord in the Republic feel aggrieved? Overall, insulation board sales were down 5%, the group said, with volumes down year-on-year from a strong comparison when we experienced an element of accelerating demand in a highly inflationary environment at this time last year. Kingspan, which holds its annual general meeting on Friday, said market activity had been hovering month-to-month for 18 months. Insulation sales were flat in the first quarter, while Kingspan’s data and flooring division sales increased 18% as data center construction continued to progress and… offsetting the weakness construction of new offices. The group said its business outlook is relatively short-term, but expects to make a trading profit of just over 400 million for the first half of its 2023 financial year. That would be ahead of expectations. analysts said, with Goodbody previously making $375 million in profits for the insulation group in the six months to the end of June.

