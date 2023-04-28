Madison Burger Week returns May 19-26 | food drink





If you know the Cape Times, you know we’re all about Madison. And an important part of our news coverage is keeping you informed about the variety of delicious food available in this city. As you may also know, we are big believers in democracy. If only there was a week-long competition that tied all of these things together, oh wait! It’s true that Madison Burger Week is back! After embracing the annual city-wide celebration to help declare Madison’s best burger in 2022, we’re excited to revive the competition and see if anyone can dethrone last year’s winner: The Tipsy Cow Burger. This year, the tantalizing week will take place from May 19 to 26, 2023. Participating restaurants, bars or taverns will showcase a burger from their menu or whip up something new to try. Well, update this story with participating locations and burger details, and you’ll also find a guide to Madison Burger Week in the May 17 print edition of The Cape Times. Vote for the best burger in Madison This is where democracy comes in the outcome of this fierce competition that will be in your hands. Throughout the week, as you try delicious burgers, you can vote right here on this page for who you think makes Madisons best. The winner, based on your votes, will be announced on June 7 in the Cape Times online and print editions. Last year, 36 establishments participated, 26 burgers (plus a burger-inspired pizza) and nearly 500 votes cast. We are convinced that the competition will be even tougher this year, prepare your buns! Thanks to our sponsor,Wisconsin Beef Councilfor making this event possible. If you’re at a restaurant that wants to participate, email Scott Dahlhauser at [email protected] For more information on how to sponsor this event, email Carrie Planert at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://captimes.com/food-drink/madison-burger-week-returns-may-19-26/article_964c5ccc-e45c-11ed-b21f-331dfaea5324.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos