Business
The Daily — Gross domestic product by industry, February 2023
Released: 2023-04-28
Real GDP by industry
February 2023
0.1%
(monthly change)
Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1% in February, after rising 0.6% in January. Services-producing industries and goods-producing industries edged up 0.1%. Overall, 12 of the 20 sub-sectors increased.
Chart 1
Real gross domestic product increased in February
The public sector is growing
The public sector (educational services, health care and social assistance and public administration combined) rose 0.2% in February, up for the thirteenth consecutive month, with increases in all three subsectors.
Professional, scientific and technical services increase for the third consecutive month
The professional, scientific and technical services sector rose 0.6% in February, with seven of nine subsectors posting gains during the month. Computer systems design and related services (+0.9%) has posted uninterrupted gains since May 2021 and continues to be among the top contributors to growth in the sector.
Construction activity increases for a fifth consecutive month
The construction sector rose 0.3% in February, with all sub-sectors posting increases for the second month in a row.
Residential building construction (+0.3%) was the main contributor to growth in the month, posting a second consecutive increase at the start of the year after declining in the last five months of 2022. and home improvements, which largely contributed to the downward trend in residential building construction activity in 2022, drove the gains in January and February 2023.
Engineering and other construction activities rose 0.3% in February and continued the upward trend that began at the end of 2020. Non-residential building construction (+0.4%) posted a third consecutive increase, driven by gains in construction of new buildings and alterations and improvements.
Financing and insurance advances on non-mortgage debt
Finance and insurance rose 0.3% in Februaryy—ithis is the second consecutive monthly growthHas all sub-sectors made progress. Credit intermediation and monetary authorities (+0.3%) contributed the most to growth, boosted by increased credit card debt with chartered banks and personal loans. Financial investment services, funds and other financial vehicles (+0.3%) and insurance companies and related activities (+0.2%) also contributed to the increase.
Wholesale trade declines
Wholesale trade contracted 1.3% in February, partially reversing January’s strong gain, as five of nine subsectors fell in the month. Slower activity in the food, beverage and tobacco, building materials and supplies, motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories, and personal and household goods wholesalers sectors was the origin of the February decline.
Chart 2
Wholesale trade partially offsets January gains
Wholesalers of building materials and supplies trended downward for most of 2022 and were a major contributor to the downward trend across the sector. Still, recent monthly moves suggest a trend flattening in the sub-sector, with February’s decline being the first downward move in three months.
Wholesalers of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories (-40.4%) hit its lowest level since June 2020, after posting its third consecutive decline, as motor vehicle engine and parts imports and manufacturing activity contracted in the month.
Retail trade loses ground after gains in January
Retail trade fell 0.5% in February, posting its first drop in three months. Service station activity was behind the decline (-50.3%), down for a second consecutive month, as sales volume declined.
General Merchandise Stores (-30.3%) also contributed to the decline, while increased activity at clothing and clothing accessories stores (+3.8%) partially offset the declines.
Manufacturing declines
The manufacturing sector edged down 0.1% in February, with manufacturing of non-durable goods (-00.3%) fell and durable goods manufacturing was virtually unchanged.
Manufacture of beverages and tobacco (-20.1%) contributed the most to the decline in non-durable goods manufacturing. Decrease in activity in the petroleum and coal product manufacturing subsector (-10.3%) was another significant contributor to the decline. The shutdown of maintenance as well as the drop in demand for heating oil, probably due to mild weather in several European countries and the United States, contributed to this decline.
Advance real gross domestic product for March and the first quarter of 2023
Advance information indicates that genuine GDP edged down 0.1% in March. Declines in the retail and wholesale trade sectors, as well as in the mining and quarrying subsector (except oil and gas) were partially offset by increases in the public sector, in services professional, scientific and technical, and in administrative and support services, waste management and remediation services. This advance information indicates a 0.6% increase in the actual value GDP by industry in the first quarter of 2023. Due to their preliminary nature, these estimates will be updated on May 31, 2023, with the publication of the GDP data from March and the first quarter of 2023.
Chart 3
Contribution of main industrial sectors to the percentage change in gross domestic product in February
Sustainable Development Goals
On January 1, 2016, the world officially began to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development—the United Nations’ transformative action plan that tackles pressing global challenges over the next 15 years. The plan is based on 17 specific sustainable development goals.
The release on gross domestic product by industry is an example of how Statistics Canada supports tracking progress towards global sustainable development goals. This version will be used to help measure the following objective:
Notice to readers
Monthly gross domestic product data (GDP) by industry at basic prices are chained volume estimates with 2012 as the base year. This means that the data for each industry and each aggregate is obtained from a chained volume index multiplied by the value added of the industry in 2012. The monthly data are benchmarked to annual chained Fisher volume indices of GDP obtained from the supply and use tables at constant prices (SUT) until the last one SUT year (2019).
For the period beginning in January 2020, data are obtained by chaining a fixed-weight Laspeyres volume index to the previous period. Fixed weights are 2019 industry prices.
This approach makes the monthly GDP data by industry is more comparable to data based on expenditure GDP data, which are chained quarterly.
All data in this release is seasonally adjusted. For more information on seasonal adjustment, see Seasonally adjusted data – Frequently Asked Questions.
An advance estimate of industrial production for March 2023 is available upon request.
For more information on GDPwatch the video “What is gross domestic product (GDP)?”
Revisions
With this publication of the monthly GDP by industry, revisions were made up to January 2022.
Each month, newly available administrative and survey data from various industries in the economy are integrated, resulting in statistical revisions. Updated and revised administrative data (including tax statistics), new information provided by industry survey respondents, the data confrontation and reconciliation process, and standard changes to seasonal adjustment calculations are included in each broadcast.
real-time table
The real-time table 36-10-0491-01 will be updated on May 8, 2023.
next release
Data on GDP by industry for March will be released on May 31.
Some products
THE User Guide: Canadian System of Macroeconomic Accounts (13-606-G) is available.
THE Methodological Guide: Canadian System of Macroeconomic Accounts (13-607-X) is also available.
THE Economic accounts statistics portal, accessible from the Topics module of the Statistics Canada website presents an up-to-date portrait of national and provincial economies and their structure.
