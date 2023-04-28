IDW victim of layoffs, withdraws from the New York Stock Exchange

IDW Publishing, one of the largest direct-to-market comics companies in the United States, is making major cost cuts, eliminating more than a third of its workforce, while also delisting its publicly traded stock. of the stock market.





The company is also making changes to corporate leadership roles, with its current CEO, Allan Grafman, being replaced by David Jonas (son of IDW’s principal owner, Howard Jonas). The company’s chief financial officer, Brooke Feinstein, is absent, while Amber Huerta is IDW’s new chief operating officer. The company’s editor, Nachie Marsham, is also absent, while IDW’s editorial has been cut in half and the marketing and public relations department has all but disappeared.

IDW Entertainment took a major hit with the loss of Locke and Key

As part of the company’s statement, David Breau, lead independent director on IDW’s board, explained why the company was delisting its shares: “The board has determined that blacking out is the best path for company due to expected cost savings, reduced pressure on limited resources and the company’s current inability to realize many of the benefits of continuous listing and registration and reporting under the Exchange Act Low trading values ​​and volumes limited the liquidity of our Class B common stock and made it untenable to effectively use our securities as trading counterparty, attracting the interest of institutional investors or analysts markets or provide meaningful incentives to our employees.At the same time, we continued to bear the direct and indirect expenses associated with the US listing on the NYSE and reporting to the SEC. We believe that reducing the time our management and employees spend complying with SEC company filing requirements will allow them to focus more on managing the Company’s business, strengthening our strategic relationships, operating our assets and thereby increasing shareholder value, with a focus on long-term growth without undue distraction from near-term financial results and share price developments,”

IDW Publishing’s comics revenue suffered a loss in the first quarter of 2023, after turning a profit in the last quarter of 2022 (its bookstore sales increased while its direct-to-market sales were hit hard). The biggest change in the business, however, was that Locke and Key stopped broadcasting on Netflix. As a result, IDW Entertainment has gone from over $4 million worth of comic book adaptations in 2022 to next to nothing at the moment. IDW Entertainment continues to try to adapt its comic book properties more for TV and film projects, but is clearly struggling with this approach at the moment.

IDW Feature Writer Tom Waltz Reveals His Future With The Company

One of the editors was group editor Tom Waltz, who has worked with IDW since 2006. Waltz is also one of IDW’s top writers, with his hit miniseries, Teenage Mutant Ninjat Turtles: The Last Ronin, being a major bright spot for the company last year. So he explained that even though he was no longer an editor at IDW, he continued to work for IDW. He released a statement on social media explaining his unique situation:

My last day as an official employee of IDW (currently my position is Editor/Creative Development) will be May 12th. However, my situation is unique in that I spent almost a year and a half functioning more as a talent for the company than as an editor. Which means my separation will only affect my official editorial status. I will continue to freelance with IDW as a writer/consultant on all things #TMNT (including #TheLastRonin / #Roninverse), as well as writing for other licensed and creator-owned projects for the company. This is a multi-year contractual agreement that was reached amicably and in good faith (the great people at IDW have been very generous in their efforts to keep me in the fold). In other words, I will continue all of my current creative roles at IDW (and more). Only the group editor appearance will be removed. And believe me, we have so many cool things in the works and planned, especially on the TMNT front. Look for huge news soon.

Waltz also noted that now that he’s no longer part of IDW’s editorial, he’s not exclusive, so we may possibly see Waltz comics at DC or Marvel in the coming months.

New CEO Davidi Jonas released a statement announcing the news of the cost reduction, noting, “Since joining the company as Executive Chairman, I have immersed myself deeply in the company and have a strong opinion on what is needed to put the company’s best foot forward on the path to success. The painful cuts we are making are unfortunately absolutely necessary. We need to make sure the company can survive and then grow. I would like to thank Allan, Brooke and the great employees and other contributors to IDW’s past successes.Today we reset.Today I take responsibility to those I work for and those I work with, shareholders and my colleagues at IDW. I will work tirelessly to unlock value. IDW is a great company with a rich history. IDW has a great team of people who are ready to give their all and again, I am honored to be at their head.

