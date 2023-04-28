



For immediate release: April 28, 2023 Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provides an at-a-glance summary of news from the agency: Today, the FDA released a final guidance for industry titled Smoking Cessation and Related Indications: Developing Nicotine Replacement Therapy Drug Products, which replaces the draft guidance of the same name published in February 2019. The FDA intends that this guide assists sponsors in the clinical phase development of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) drug products to help smokers quit smoking and for other related indications. See this CDER statement for more information.

Today, the FDA approved the following uses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent for individuals 6 months to 4 years of age with certain types of immunosuppression who have previously received three 0.2 mL doses (vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent): a fourth dose given at least 1 month after the most recent dose; additional doses that may be administered at the discretion of the healthcare professional, taking into account individual clinical circumstances.

The FDA has also revised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent, information sheets to reflect these changes.

On Thursday, the FDA issued a Letter to Healthcare Providers notifying healthcare providers and laboratory personnel of a cybersecurity vulnerability affecting Universal Copy Service software in Illumina MiSeqDx, NextSeq 550Dx, iScan, iSeq 100 , MiniSeq, MiSeq, NextSeq 500, NextSeq 550, NextSeq 1000/2000, and NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing Instruments. These instruments can be specified either for clinical diagnostic use in sequencing a person’s DNA for various genetic conditions, or for research purposes only (RUO). At this time, the FDA and Illumina have received no reports that this vulnerability has been exploited.

On Thursday, the FDA approved a modification to the Medtronic MiniMed 770G system to enable the over-the-air (FOTA) firmware update feature. The MiniMed 770G system is a hybrid, closed-loop system intended to automatically monitor blood glucose and adjust insulin delivery based on continuous blood glucose monitoring values ​​for people with type 1 diabetes mellitus. FOTA will enable Medtronic to distribute firmware wirelessly to allow patients to receive firmware updates for their Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled MiniMed 770G insulin pump without the need to return the pump. The FOTA update will also allow current 770G pump users to upgrade their pump firmware to the recently approved MiniMed 780G firmware, which adds several new features to the SmartGuard technology. This is the latest example of the FDA’s continued commitment to ensuring the development and expansion of products that can improve the advanced treatment and successful management of type 1 diabetes.

On Thursday, the FDA approved the vaccine, Prevnar 20, for the following indications and uses: for the prevention of invasive disease caused by the 20 different serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae contained in the vaccine for individuals aged 6 weeks to 17 years; and for the prevention of otitis media (ear infection) caused by 7 of the Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes contained in the vaccine for children 6 weeks to 5 years of age. Prevnar 20 was originally approved by the FDA in 2021 for the prevention of pneumonia and invasive disease caused by the 20 different serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae contained in the vaccine for people 18 years of age and older. Streptococcus pneumoniae is a bacterium that causes pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal disease, including meningitis (inflammation of the coverings of the brain and spinal cord) and bacteremia (blood infections). Streptococcus pneumoniae is also a common cause of otitis media in children.

On Wednesday, US Marshals, at the request of the FDA, seized more than 250,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk food ingredients that are or contain kratom, including more than 1,000 kilograms of bulk kratom. These dietary supplements are manufactured by Botanic Tonics LLC, located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Dietary supplements (sold in liquid and capsule form) are marketed under the Feel Free Plant Based Herbal Supplement brands. The seized products are worth approximately $3 million. The United States Department of Justice, on behalf of the FDA, filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma alleging, among other things, that kratom is a novel food ingredient for which there is no sufficient information to provide reasonable assurance that he does not present a significant or unreasonable risk of illness or injury; therefore, dietary supplements and bulk food ingredients that are or contain kratom are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

On Tuesday, the FDA approved Qalsody (tofersen) to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) associated with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene (SOD1-ALS). Similar to Sporadic ALS, where there are no associated risk factors and no family history of the disease, SOD1-ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks and kills nerve cells that control voluntary muscles. Voluntary muscles produce movements such as chewing, walking, breathing and talking. ALS causes the nerves to lose the ability to activate specific muscles, which weakens the muscles and leads to paralysis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 16,000 and 32,000 Americans currently live with ALS. About 2% of ALS cases are associated with mutations in the SOD1 gene; therefore, the agency estimates that there are fewer than 500 patients with SOD1-ALS in the United States.

The most common side effects were pain, fatigue, arthralgia (joint pain), increased white blood cells in cerebrospinal fluid (brain and spinal cord), and myalgia (muscle pain). See complete prescribing information for more information on the risks associated with Qalsody.

You can now follow FDA Chief Scientist Namandj Bumpus on Twitter! Follow Dr. Bumpus on @DrBumpusFDA for important updates and to learn more about the amazing science and research happening at the FDA, and how the FDA uses science to advance public health.

COVID-19 testing updates: To date, 446 tests and specimen collection devices are authorized by the FDA under Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs). These include 300 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 83 antibody tests and other immune response tests, 62 antigen tests and a diagnostic breath test. There are 78 molecular clearances and one antibody clearance that can be used with home samples. There is one EUA for Molecular Prescription Home Testing, two EUAs for Antigen Prescription Home Testing, 29 EUA for Over-the-Counter (OTC) Antigen Home Testing and four for OTC Home Testing molecular. The FDA has authorized 47 antigen tests and seven molecular tests for serial screening programs. The FDA also authorized 1,356 revisions to EUA clearances.

