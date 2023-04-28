Community benefits at the forefront of nearly $10 million in Commerce building electrification grants





Maximizing energy efficiency and electrifying large buildings is key to achieving the state’s clean energy and environmental justice goals OLYMPIA, WA The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $9.7 million in Clean Energy Fund grants to support the decarbonization of buildings statewide. The building electrification grant program funds the deployment of grid-interactive buildings and the installation of high-efficiency electrical equipment. Eligible grant applicants included state and local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, utilities, nonprofit and for-profit organizations, and individual owners of multi-family residential and commercial buildings. Buildings are the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions after transportation. Supporting decarbonization and improving energy efficiency in the buildings sector is a key part of our 2021 State Energy Strategy to achieve energy independence and meet our ambitious emissions reduction goals, the Deputy Director said. of Commerce, Michael Furze. These projects are great examples of public and private sector partners working together to reduce climate impacts in a way that directly benefits Washington State communities. Commerce selected 17 projects from 50 applications requesting total funding of more than $28 million. $1 million to the city of Bellevue to support the Energy Smart Eastside heat pump installation program serving households in the cities of Bellevue, Issaquah, Kirkland, Mercer Island and Redmond. The program will cover 100% of installation costs for approximately 200 low-income households who will replace oil and gas HVAC equipment.

$1 million to Covington Water District install a battery bank and modified switchgear to eliminate the use of a diesel backup generator and allow the Covington administration campus to operate without electrical power. The islanding capability will allow the district to continue providing potable water during power outages and emergencies.

$1 million to Griffin School District #324 to replace failing propane boilers with high-efficiency water-to-air heat pumps that run on a geothermal loop system in the Griffin School District building in Olympia. The school district will significantly reduce energy and maintenance costs and be among the first school districts in Washington to use a geothermal system.

$1 million to Island County to replace inefficient oil-fired boilers and HVAC equipment with new air-source heat pumps and an outdoor air system, as well as energy and solar efficiency measures throughout the building, at the County Administration Building from Island to Coupeville. The county will use the project to help develop a local workforce that can help increase energy efficiency and zero-energy buildings.

$1 million to the Grays Harbor YMCA to cover the total cost of the project to install a high efficiency air handling and dehumidification heat pump system for the YMCA pool in Hoquiam. Customers will benefit from improved indoor air quality, and the YMCA will be able to use the energy savings to continue to provide programs for low-income households, long-term facility sustainability, and to comply with new the State on clean buildings.

$990,668 to Passages family support (Spokane) to replace a gas furnace with air-source heat pumps on their Spokane property. The project eliminates a significant amount of high global warming potential refrigerants and will improve comfort and indoor air quality for patients.

$812,692 to Everett Housing Authority to install a high efficiency heat pump water heating system with demand response capabilities to replace the all natural gas hot water system at Bakerview Apartments in Everett. The project is expected to reduce properties' energy bills by more than 30% and serve as a demonstration to decarbonize water heating in multi-family buildings.

$771,084 to Federal Way Public Schools to install a building automation system and an energy management and information system at Federal Way 24 Elementary School. The systems will be implemented as part of a collaboration with Puget Sound Energy and Edo to reduce power demand during peak hours, save energy and reduce utility bills for school districts.

$629,865 to Ocosta School District (Westport) to deploy a Solar Plus Storage System with an integrated micro-grid control system on the Ocosta Elementary School Tsunami Shelter in Westport. Located in a tsunami zone, the project will supply electricity to tsunami evacuation towers during natural disasters.

$250,328 at the Red Willow Residence (Seattle) to install control systems coupled with solar PV and battery storage systems at Red Willow Residence in Seattle. The new systems will allow the building manager and tenants to interact with the network and could reduce the building's energy consumption to zero.

$241,982 to South Seattle College to convert all gas-powered and inefficient electric kitchen equipment at the Alki Kitchen on the South Seattle campus to high-efficiency electric equipment and induction cookers. The kitchen serves as an educational laboratory and will be used to train kitchen students in the use of all-electric equipment.

$241,909 at Twisp Valley Barn #482 to retrofit Grange Hall in Twisp with high-efficiency heat pumps, install a load management system to reduce peak loads, and insulate the building with R-21. The Grange Hall will serve as a community refuge from the extreme heat and unhealthy weather conditions caused by the wildfires.

$240,385 to Seattle Central College to improve electrical service and add an additional heat pump to disconnect gas service to the Science and Math, Broadway Edison and Broadway Performance Hall buildings in Seattle. The buildings will be linked to the Eco District partnership with McKinstry Essention.

$150,000 to Amara (Tacoma) to replace gas furnaces and oil tank with high-efficiency heat pumps at their Tacoma office, and pair the new equipment with energy-efficiency upgrades and solar power. The project will reduce Amaras' energy costs and ensure the resilience of the operation of its Family Resource Center food bank.

$138,334 to Harborview Medical Center to convert all space and water heating to gas with heat pumps and disconnect gas service from Harborview Childrens Center in Seattle. Removing fossil fuels from the building will protect the health of employees and preschoolers served by the children's center.

$132,731 to A8 Growth LLC (Bellingham) for solar photovoltaic, battery storage, charging and control systems on their industrial property in Bellingham. This will allow tenants to continue operating during power outages, significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, charge electric vehicles onsite, and allow Puget Sound Energy to relocate or modulate power usage. of the building.

$100,000 to the City of Port Angeles to install a new control system at Port Angeles City Hall. The new system will reduce HVAC run times, resulting in significant energy savings that the city can directly use to benefit the community. The Washingtons Clean Energy Fund was established by the Washington State Legislature in 2013 to provide public benefits through the deployment of clean energy technologies that save energy and reduce energy costs, reduce harmful air emissions or otherwise increase the energy independence of the state. To meet Washington's climate emissions reduction goals for the buildings sector, the 2021 state energy strategy recommends maximizing energy efficiency and electrification. The Building Electrification Grant Program aims to support the continued decarbonization of buildings to meet state greenhouse gas emission limits for buildings, reduce energy loads for priority communities, and reduce market barriers to the widespread adoption of all-electric buildings. Further information is available on the Building Electrification Grant webpage. ###

