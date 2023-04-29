Third time lucky? HMRC publishes consultation on modernizing stamp duty on shares and securities





This exercise is not new. The latest consultation represents the third attempt to address UK stamp duty loopholes in seven years. A 2016 Tax Simplification Office project on a possible technical and administrative simplification of stamp duty was followed by a 2020 call for submissions on modernizing the general framework for stamp duty on shares. Key themes that are also part of the last consultation have generally focused on merging taxes into a single self-assessment regime and simplifying the territorial scope of stamp duty. In particular, the consultation announced yesterday concerns whether and how to: remove the distinction between a tax on electronic transfers (SDRT) and paper securities (stamp duty) and move to a single mandatory transfer tax on securities;

with respect to the assessment and administration of such a tax, move to a self-assessment regime with transactions (other than those processed through CREST) ​​to be reported and paid through a new online portal from HMRC; And

Refine key elements of any new single securities transfer tax, including liability, tax base, geographic scope, compliance regime, and exemptions and reliefs. It is probably true that the complexities caused by the discrepancies between stamp duty and SDRT are disproportionate to any policy objective they may be trying to achieve. For example, each tax has a different tax base, counterpart definition and geographic scope. Even within each tax, many of the relevant concepts lead to unnecessary complications in practice. As the consultation points out in relation to the geographic scope of stamp duty, it can be difficult to interpret and lead to activities undertaken outside the UK or workarounds used to ensure that securities non British do not fall within the scope. It’s also safe to say that when it comes to taxes, stock stamp duty gets only half-hearted support. Notable historical proposals for stamp duty abolition include the 1990 budget, and there have been more recently calls for SDRT reform trade groups and brokers who see it as a barrier to UK competitiveness. The final consultation expressly opens with the reflection that stamp duty in particular, as a paper-based regime, is often seen as an anachronistic feature of an otherwise highly successful UK tax system. The objective of this consultation seems to be to modify rather than abolish the current system. This is perhaps unsurprising, as stamp duty is a healthy source of revenue that is relatively cheap to collect compared to other taxes. Nevertheless, it may be that after two recent projects examining the same issues, there is now critical momentum to see significant changes to improve the functioning of the stamp duty framework.

