



Only part of Asia-Pacific where IPOs increase in 2023 -Refinitiv data

Southeast Asia accounted for 7% of global IPOs, up from 4% last year

Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia in the lead SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) – Southeast Asia is emerging as a global IPO (IPO) hotspot, with high economic growth and stable interest rate prospects in the region, making it a standout as major financial centers struggle to attract significant new shares. sales. With Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia leading the way, Southeast Asia has accounted for nearly 7% of global IPO funds raised so far this year, up from 4% in the same year. period of 2022, according to Refinitiv data, amid a slowdown in other markets. Southeast Asia is the only part of the Asia-Pacific region outside Japan where the IPO market grew this year, rising 4.5% to $2.23 billion, the data showed. “Southeast Asian stock exchanges could see an increase in IPO activity in 2023 as economic growth remains well supported and we see lower inflation,” said regional head Rajiv Vijendran. investment banking and advisory at Maybank Investment Banking Group. The planned $1.4 billion IPO of Indonesia’s Pertamina Hulu Energi and the planned $1 billion float of Amman Mineral Internasional are top of the pipeline, in deals that could make Jakarta one of of the world’s major stock exchanges this year. The strong performance of recent listings by Harita Nickel (NCKL.JK) and Merdeka Battery (MBMA.JK), which mine nickel – a key component of electric vehicle batteries, has already made Indonesia one of the markets hottest in the world this year. Elsewhere in the region, Malaysian dietary supplement company DXN Holdings launched a prospectus on Friday seeking to raise up to 708.8 million ringgit ($158.92 million). Thai food conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Foods announced this month that its CPF Global Food Solution unit had filed for an IPO, which IFR says could raise up to $1 billion. “When I look at the pipeline for the next six to 12 months, Thailand will remain active,” said Edward Lee, HSBC’s head of equity capital markets for Southeast Asia. “Thailand and Indonesia are the deepest and most active markets in the region.” Singapore could also be in the spotlight, with some signs of interest from foreign issuers due to the city-state’s political and economic stability, said David Cheng, head of corporate finance at OCBC Bank. . Malaysian pet food maker Pet World Nutritions is planning an IPO in Singapore, the company told Reuters in February, while Olam Group (OLAG.SI) said it would list its agricultural unit on Singapore and Saudi Arabia from the first half of this year. . There are some risks, however, that politics will dampen the momentum, experts said, given that Thailand is due to hold elections as early as next month, while Indonesians will vote next year. “While the Indonesian IPO market will remain hot for the current term, it is sensitive to potential changes in Indonesian government policies as investors may take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the election,” said Tay Hwee Ling, Deloitte. Southeast Asia and Leading Disruptive Event Consultancy in Singapore. ($1 = 4.4600 ringgit) Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Yantoultra Ngui Thomson Reuters Yantoultra Ngui is a Southeast Asia Transactions Correspondent with Reuters in Singapore, covering mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions in a region that is rapidly emerging as a hot destination for early-stage investors, unicorns and IPOs. He was previously a reporter at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. He was notably part of the WSJ team that covered the financial scandal of the Malaysian state fund 1MDB. Yantoultra obtained an MBA in Finance from Universiti Putra Malaysia in 2010. scott murdoch Thomson Reuters Scott Murdoch has been a journalist for over two decades and works for Thomson Reuters and News Corp in Australia. He has specialized in financial journalism for most of his career and covers equity and debt markets across Asia and Australian mergers and acquisitions. He is based in Sydney.

