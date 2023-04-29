Wall Street rises to cap 102.3 April gain KRMG

NEW YORK — (AP) Wall Street closed a strong April with gains on Friday after more companies said earnings at the start of the year weren’t as bad as expected.

The S&P 500 rose 34.13, or 0.8%, to 4,169.48. Despite some big swings this week, he still picked up a second straight month of wins. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 272.00, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16, and the Nasdaq composite gained 84.35, or 0.7%, to 12,226.58.

Exxon Mobil achieved some of the heaviest lift in the market after rising 1.3%. It posted higher profits and revenue for the last quarter than expected.

Intel gained 4% after announcing a smaller-than-expected loss and stronger revenue for the last quarter. Mondelez International, the grocery giant behind Oreo and Ritz, rose 3.9% after beating Wall Street estimates. It also raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts.

They helped offset a 4% drop in Amazon, which weighed heavily on the market despite reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Analysts pointed to a slowdown in revenue growth from its AWS cloud computing business.

Snap fell 17% after its last quarter revenue fell short of expectations. Pinterest also fell sharply, down 15.7%, despite stronger than expected results. Analysts pointed to its growth forecast for the current quarter, which appeared more lukewarm than some had expected.

Wall Street has focused heavily on what CEOs are saying about their upcoming trends, given the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the economy and interest rates. The economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates intended to keep high inflation in check.

The majority of companies so far this reporting season have exceeded expectations, highlighted by Big Tech giants last week like Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms. They have an outsized effect on stock indexes due to their massive size.

But the bar overall has been set considerably low for the first three months of the year. Wall Street fears that the lingering weakness could lead to a third straight drop in earnings for S&P 500 companies in the second quarter of the year.

Recent economic reports have kept expectations on Wall Street alive for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again at its next meeting next week. Traders are also betting on a small possibility that the Fed may raise rates again in June.

A report released on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use was close to expectations for March, but still well above target.

Workers’ compensation also rose more in the first three months of the year than economists had expected. While this is good news for workers trying to keep up with ever-rising prices at cash registers, the Fed fears it could further entrench high inflation.

Ultimately, inflation is still above target and the Fed is poised to raise interest rates again next week and leave them at elevated levels for a while, Mike said. Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

High rates fight inflation by slowing down the overall economy and hurting investment prices. Many investors are preparing for a possible recession this year.

The Fed raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007, up from a record low, after a series of hikes since the start of last year. Together, they have already slowed economic growth to an estimated annual rate of 1.1% earlier this year.

They have also caused cracks in the banking system, with the second and third largest US bank failures in history rocking global markets last month. Investors are looking for other weak links, and the spotlight has been particularly harsh on First Republic Bank.

Its stock fell by about half on Tuesday after giving details of the amount of deposits from its customers. The First Republic fell again on Friday and is down 97.1% for the year so far.

The Federal Reserve released a report on Friday blaming the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on a combination of poor banking management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision. The collapse of this bank is what sparked turmoil in the industry last month.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.43% from 3.52% on Thursday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.02% from 4.08%.

In foreign markets, equity indices were mixed in Europe and mostly higher in Asia.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index jumped 1.4% and the Japanese yen fell against the dollar. In its first policy meeting under its new governor, Kazuo Ueda, the Bank of Japan kept its key rate at -0.1% even as inflation in the country continues to exceed its target.

___

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.