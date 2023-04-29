Wall St Week Ahead Recession worries simmer under US stock market rally

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) – Economically sensitive areas of the U.S. stock market are issuing warnings about growth, even as major stock indexes rise.

The S&P 500 is up 8.6% on the year after gaining 1.5% in April, helped by strong year-to-date gains in shares of Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN. O) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and other growth and technology stocks that hold heavy weightings in broader indices.

Beneath the surface, however, market sectors tied to economic sentiment such as transportation, semiconductors and small-cap stocks fell in April, while so-called defensive sectors outperformed.

Investors cited growing caution among market participants as they faced a thicket of worries, ranging from fears of a potential US default this summer to fears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening could trigger a recession. .

People are starting to position themselves more defensively, said Aaron Dunn, co-head of the value equity team at Eaton Vance. The overall signal for me is that there is still a lot of fear about recession and impending weakness in the second half of the year.

Areas of the market showing cracks include the Russell 2000 (.RUT), an index populated by small domestically focused companies, which fell 1.9% for the month. The Dow Jones Transportation Average (.DJT), another indicator of economic health, fell 2.9%.

A 7.3% decline in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index (.SOX) was a worrying sign, as chips are ubiquitous across a wide range of products. The index is still up 18% over the year.

Regional banks are also faltering, with the KBW Regional Banking Index (.KRX) down 3.5% in April after a rout this week in shares of First Republic Bank (FRC.N). Meanwhile, consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and healthcare (.SPXHC), sectors favored by investors during uncertain times, rallied over the past month.

Investors will focus on next week’s Fed meeting, with the central bank expected to announce another 25 basis point rate hike on Wednesday. A host of earnings are also on deck, including Apple’s (AAPL.O) earnings on Thursday.

Although the S&P 500 showed resilience, only seven stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla (TSLA.O) Meta Platforms (META.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O) – were responsible for more than 88 % of its year-to-date gain from Thursday, according to Mike O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading.

To be honest, it makes me nervous, said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at DA Davidson. It just seems like the market gains are being concentrated in fewer and fewer stocks and that’s probably unsustainable for too long.

Ragan advises clients to overweight defensive sectors such as healthcare, commodities and utilities.

While megacap earnings and strong economic reports boosted optimism among some on Wall Street, others focused on downbeat news from companies in economically sensitive areas.

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS.N) fell 10% on Tuesday after the world’s largest parcel delivery company set annual revenue at the lower end of its forecast and warned of continued pressure on volumes. The next day, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL.O) also fell 10% after the trucking company missed quarterly profit and revenue estimates.

“They’re talking about falling demand and they’re ridiculously big shipping companies,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

Both stocks are part of the closely watched Dow Jones Transport Average, which was down 2.7% on the week and 10% from its high for the year hit in February.

Maley recommends clients hold above-average levels of cash due to worries about a recession and because safer assets now have higher yields, while favoring energy and defense stocks.

Of course, not all signs have pointed to economic weakness in recent weeks.

Overall, earnings were better than expected for the first quarter. With just over half of the S&P 500, earnings are expected to have fallen 1.9% in the first quarter from the year-ago period, according to Refinitiv. This is a smaller decline than the 5.1% decline expected in early April.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s data showed an acceleration in consumer spending in the first quarter, as US gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.1%.

“It’s hard to have a recession when consumer incomes are rising and they’re spending more on goods and services,” Yardeni Research said in a note Friday.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio

