New report blames airlines for most flight cancellationsExBulletin



. Patrick Semansky/AP

Patrick Semansky/AP

Congressional investigators said in a report Friday that an increase in flight cancellations as travel recovers from the pandemic was primarily due to factors within the control of the airlines, including cancellations for maintenance issues or lack of of crew.

The Government Accountability Office also said airlines take longer to recover from disruptions such as storms. The spike in cancellations in late 2021 and early 2022 lasted longer than before the pandemic, the GAO said.

Much of the rise in airline-caused cancellations occurred at low-cost airlines, but larger carriers also made more unforced errors, government data shows.

Airlines have clashed with Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg over high rates of canceled and delayed flights over the past two years. The airlines argue that the government is responsible for not having enough air traffic controllers, while Buttigieg blamed the carriers.

THE GAO Report was requested by Republican leaders of the House Transportation Committee. The GAO said it reviewed flight data from January 2018 to April 2022 to understand why travelers experienced more delays and cancellations as travel began to recover from the pandemic.

The GAO said weather was the leading cause of cancellations in the two years before the pandemic, but the percentage of cancellations caused by airlines began to increase in early 2021. October to December 2021 , airlines caused 60% or more higher cancellations than at any time. times in 2018 or 2019.

At the time, airlines were understaffed. Airlines took $54 billion of taxpayers’ money to keep employees on the job during the pandemic, but they still reduced the number of workers by paying them incentives to quit.

As travel resumed, airlines struggled to replace thousands of departed workers. They now have more workers than in 2019 and the cancellation rate this year is lower than the same period in 2019, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.

A spokeswoman for the Airlines for America trade group said the majority of cancellations this year were caused by inclement weather and air traffic control outages. About 1,300 flights were canceled in one day due to a failure of a Federal Aviation Administration safety alert system.

“The carriers have taken responsibility for the challenges under their control and continue to work diligently to improve operational reliability as demand for air travel rapidly returns,” spokeswoman Hannah Walden said. “This includes launching aggressive and successful hiring drives for positions across the industry and reducing schedules in response to FAA personnel shortages.”

Several airlines have agreed to cut schedules in New York this summer at the behest of the FAA, which is sorely short of controllers at a key facility on Long Island.

In 2019, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines had the highest percentages of their own cancellations caused by an issue controlled by the airline, more than half of each carrier’s cancellations. At the end of 2021, they were joined by low-cost carriers Allegiant Air, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Frontier, each responsible for 60% or more of its own total cancellations, according to the GAO.

The percentage of cancellations caused by the airline also increased at Southwest, Delta, American and United. The figures did not include the 16,700 cancellations in late December at Southwest that followed the collapse of the airline’s crew rescheduling system.

The GAO said the Department of Transportation has strengthened its oversight of airline scheduling practices. The Transportation and Justice Departments are investigating whether Southwest scheduled more flights than it could handle before the collapse last December.

The South West debacle has led to calls to tighten passenger compensation rules.