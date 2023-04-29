Summary

Company announcement date: April 27, 2023 FDA Publication Date: April 28, 2023 Type of product: Drugs Reason for announcement: Description of the reason for the recall Safety updates were omitted from the IFU/Medication Guide (MG) Company Name: Teva Pharmaceuticals United States Brand: Product Description: Product Description FENTANYL Oral Tablets CII

company announcement

April 27, 2023, Parsippany, NJ. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA has initiated a nationwide voluntary recall of specific lots of different strengths of FENTANYL Buccal Tablets CII at the consumer level. Teva USA manufactured and labeled these product lots exclusively for Mayne Pharma Inc. under the Maynes label. This recall was initiated because safety updates were omitted from the Product Insert/Medication Guide (MG) that are provided with these recalled lots.

The main safety issue is a potential for incomplete information needed by healthcare providers and patients regarding the safe use of the product. Failure to follow or be aware of omitted safety updates in the product insert/medication guide (MG) could result in life-threatening adverse events; although, based on a health risk assessment conducted by Teva, the likelihood of harm occurring is considered low. To date, Teva has not received any complaints regarding the labeling of the product.

CDN# Plot Exp. Date Strength Size 51862-634-28 42617828 06/2023 100mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-634-28 100020465 01/2024 100mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-635-28 100020528 09/2024 200mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-635-28 100026699 11/2024 200mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-636-28 100020351 11/2024 400mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-636-28 100020522 09/2024 400mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-636-28 100026700 11/2024 400mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-637-28 42617831 06/2023 600mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-637-28 42619585 11/2023 600mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-637-28 100029649 11/2024 600mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-638-28 42617832 06/2023 800mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-638-28 42619530 08/2023 800mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards) 51862-638-28 100020532 11/2024 800mcg 28 buccal tablets

(4 tablets x 7 cards)

The approved indications for the products are as follows: Fentanyl Buccal Tablet is an opioid agonist indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older who are already receiving and tolerating 24-hour opioid therapy. 24 for their persistent underlying cancer. pain. Patients considered to be opioid tolerant are those who take, for a week or more, an around-the-clock medication consisting of at least 60 mg of oral morphine per day, at least 25 mcg per hour of transdermal fentanyl, d at least 30 mg of oxycodone per day, at least 8 mg of oral hydromorphone per day, at least 25 mg of oral oxymorphone per day, at least 60 mg of oral hydrocodone per day or equianalgesic dose of another opioid. Patients should continue to take opioids around the clock while taking fentanyl buccal tablets.

Teva notified its customer, Mayne Pharma Inc. on April 27, 2023, advising them that the lots were being recalled and asking them to return the affected product. Instructions for returning recalled product and receiving credit are provided in theReminderAndReminder letter to consumerspublished by Teva.

Consumers with questions or concerns should first consult with their healthcare provider(s). To report an adverse event or quality complaint, or if you have any medical questions, please use the following contact details:

Medical questions or to report an adverse event :

Contact Medical Information at: 888-483-8279 or [email protected]

Live calls received: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST; Voicemail: 24/7

Product Quality Complaint Questions :

Contact Quality Assurance Services: 888-838-2872, option 4

Live calls received: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST; Voicemail: 24/7

Adverse events or other problems experienced with the use of this product may also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch adverse event reporting program either online, by mail, or by fax. Complete and submit the report online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download the form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return it to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall has been made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration. Teva will continue to partner with all relevant stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, and keep them regularly informed, to resolve this situation.

Description of the recalled FENTANYL CII Buccal Tablets:

To help identify the recalled drug product, the description of the product package labeling (RE Table 1) is below.