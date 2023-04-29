Business
Teva Issues Voluntary National Recall of Specific Lots of FENTANYL CII Buccal Tablets Due to Labeling Error
Summary
- Company announcement date:
-
- FDA Publication Date:
-
- Type of product:
- Drugs
- Reason for announcement:
-
Description of the reason for the recall
Safety updates were omitted from the IFU/Medication Guide (MG)
- Company Name:
- Teva Pharmaceuticals United States
- Brand:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
FENTANYL Oral Tablets CII
company announcement
April 27, 2023, Parsippany, NJ. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA has initiated a nationwide voluntary recall of specific lots of different strengths of FENTANYL Buccal Tablets CII at the consumer level. Teva USA manufactured and labeled these product lots exclusively for Mayne Pharma Inc. under the Maynes label. This recall was initiated because safety updates were omitted from the Product Insert/Medication Guide (MG) that are provided with these recalled lots.
The main safety issue is a potential for incomplete information needed by healthcare providers and patients regarding the safe use of the product. Failure to follow or be aware of omitted safety updates in the product insert/medication guide (MG) could result in life-threatening adverse events; although, based on a health risk assessment conducted by Teva, the likelihood of harm occurring is considered low. To date, Teva has not received any complaints regarding the labeling of the product.
|
CDN#
|
Plot
|
Exp. Date
|
Strength
|
Size
|51862-634-28
|42617828
|06/2023
|100mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-634-28
|100020465
|01/2024
|100mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-635-28
|100020528
|09/2024
|200mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-635-28
|100026699
|11/2024
|200mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-636-28
|100020351
|11/2024
|400mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-636-28
|100020522
|09/2024
|400mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-636-28
|100026700
|11/2024
|400mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-637-28
|42617831
|06/2023
|600mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-637-28
|42619585
|11/2023
|600mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-637-28
|100029649
|11/2024
|600mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-638-28
|42617832
|06/2023
|800mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-638-28
|42619530
|08/2023
|800mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
|51862-638-28
|100020532
|11/2024
|800mcg
|28 buccal tablets
(4 tablets x 7 cards)
The approved indications for the products are as follows: Fentanyl Buccal Tablet is an opioid agonist indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older who are already receiving and tolerating 24-hour opioid therapy. 24 for their persistent underlying cancer. pain. Patients considered to be opioid tolerant are those who take, for a week or more, an around-the-clock medication consisting of at least 60 mg of oral morphine per day, at least 25 mcg per hour of transdermal fentanyl, d at least 30 mg of oxycodone per day, at least 8 mg of oral hydromorphone per day, at least 25 mg of oral oxymorphone per day, at least 60 mg of oral hydrocodone per day or equianalgesic dose of another opioid. Patients should continue to take opioids around the clock while taking fentanyl buccal tablets.
Teva notified its customer, Mayne Pharma Inc. on April 27, 2023, advising them that the lots were being recalled and asking them to return the affected product. Instructions for returning recalled product and receiving credit are provided in theReminderAndReminder letter to consumerspublished by Teva.
Consumers with questions or concerns should first consult with their healthcare provider(s). To report an adverse event or quality complaint, or if you have any medical questions, please use the following contact details:
|Medical questions or to report an adverse event:
Contact Medical Information at: 888-483-8279 or [email protected]
Live calls received: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST; Voicemail: 24/7
|Product Quality Complaint Questions:
Contact Quality Assurance Services: 888-838-2872, option 4
Live calls received: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST; Voicemail: 24/7
Adverse events or other problems experienced with the use of this product may also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch adverse event reporting program either online, by mail, or by fax. Complete and submit the report online
Regular Mail or Fax: Download the form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return it to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
This recall has been made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration. Teva will continue to partner with all relevant stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, and keep them regularly informed, to resolve this situation.
Description of the recalled FENTANYL CII Buccal Tablets:
To help identify the recalled drug product, the description of the product package labeling (RE Table 1) is below.
Company details
- Consumers:
- Quality Assurance Services
- 888-838-2872, option 4
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/teva-initiates-voluntary-nationwide-recall-specific-lots-fentanyl-buccal-tablets-cii-due-labeling
