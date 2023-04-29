60% drop ‘likely’ for S&P 500, expert says

John Hussman predicts negative returns for the S&P 500 over the next decade.

Hussman says stocks remain about as overvalued as they were during the biggest bubbles in history.

Hussman called the stock market crashes of 2000 and 2008.

Over the long term, stock returns are a simple matter of calculation, says John Hussman.

Higher valuations mean lower returns, and vice versa. Right now, valuations remain at some of their highest levels in history, said the chairman of the Hussman Investment Trust, which called the stock market crashes of 2000 and 2008, in a recent note.

“Right now, our most reliable stock market valuation measures remain more extreme than at any time in history before July 2020, with the exception of a few months directly surrounding the 1929 peak and two weeks in April 1930,” Hussman said.

These valuation metrics include its proprietary ratio of total non-financial equity market capitalization to non-financial equity earnings, as well as its margin-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio.

Here is the latter, taken from a note by February Hussman. The S&P 500 is up 2.2% since then.

When it comes to short-term market performance, investor sentiment plays more of a role, Hussman said. Unfortunately, it’s not very pretty right now either.

According to Hussman’s proprietary measure of “internal market elements,” which reflect investor behavior and sentiment, investors remain bearish. That creates stocks for a “trap door,” a big downside scenario, he said.

“Our primary indicator of market internals remains unfavorable, based on the evenness and divergence of market action across thousands of stocks, industries, sectors and individual security types, including variable solvency debt,” he said. “A market meltdown, at its core, is really nothing more than risk aversion encountering a market that is not priced for risk.”

He added: “These conditions may change, but for now we continue to estimate the probability of negative S&P 500 total returns over 10 to 12 years, with the prospect of interim losses in the -60% range. .”

While Hussman acknowledges the boldness of his call, he said to look at history. Stocks are more overvalued relative to Treasuries than at any time since the late 1920s and early 1930s. Eventually, investors expect a higher return for the additional risk they take on, and valuations fall.

The chart below shows how far the S&P 500 would have to fall to provide a 10% return or a 2% premium over Treasuries. When stocks have become this overvalued relative to bonds in the past, stocks have generally followed with commensurate declines.

Hussman also dismissed the idea that a pivot by the Federal Reserve to a more dovish stance that the market expects to happen in the second half of this year would support a new bull market. Some see the Fed pivoting due to falling inflation, while others see it forced to pivot due to a recession.

“A decade of quantitative easing has led investors to imagine that Fed easing reliably supports the stock market, and that it is Fed easing that ends the market crash. fact is that the Fed easing persistently and aggressively in both 2000-2002 and 2007-2009 collapses,” he said. “Historically, the worst market outcomes have typically occurred when the Fed eases in an environment that combines economic weakness and risk aversion among investors. If one thinks of a Fed ‘pivot’ as something the investors should hope, we don’t pay attention.”

Hussman’s background and opinions in context

Hussman isn’t alone in claiming significant market declines.

GMO founder Jeremy Granthamwho also called the stock market crashes of 2000 and 2008, recently said the S&P 500 could fall another 50% from current levels.

Some top Wall Street equity strategists are also warning of steep declines, but not as severe as Hussman and Grantham call it. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson said a slump in earnings this year would send the S&P 500 into a range between 3,000 and 3,300 before rising to 3,900 before the end of the year. With an index close to 4,169, a drop to 3,000 represents a drop of 28%.

Piper Sandler’s Best Strategist Michael Kantrowitz also sees a recession coming and some sectors of the market are beginning to price this in. He sees the S&P 500 ending 2023 at around 3,150, he told YouTube channel Wealthion.

Bank of America strategists Michael Hartnett and Savita Subramanian also said in client notes that stocks are likely to have a rough ride amid a recession and the S&P 500 could fall to 3,000.

And JPMorgan’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas said this week that stocks are bracing for a “bearish outcome” as a recession is not yet priced in.

However, bulls are still clinging to hope that a soft landing scenario for the economy and stocks is possible. So far, the labor market remains intact as inflation has fallen to 5% year-on-year. The Fed itself projects that unemployment will hit 4.6% by the end of the year, up from its current level of 3.7%. Its recession probability model is also at 57%, higher than it was in 2001 and 2008.

For the uninitiated, Hussman repeatedly made headlines by predicting a stock market decline of more than 60% and predicting a full decade of negative stock returns. And as the stock market continued to climb, it persisted in its doomsday calls.

But before you dismiss Hussman as a wonky permanent bear, consider his background again. Here are the arguments he put forward:

He predicted in March 2000 that tech stocks would plunge 83%, then the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell 83% “with improbable accuracy” over a period from 2000 to 2002.

Predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would likely experience negative total returns over the next decade, which it did.

Predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 could lose 40%, then lost 55% in the ensuing crash from 2007 to 2009.

However, Hussman’s recent comebacks have been less than stellar. Its strategic growth fund is down about 45% since December 2010, although it’s only down 2.5% in the past 12 months. The S&P 500, by comparison, is up 0.8% over the past year.

The amount of bearish evidence uncovered by Hussman continues to mount, and his calls over the past two years for a substantial selloff have proven accurate so far. Sure, there may still be some returns to be had from recent lows, but when does the growing risk of a bigger crash become too unbearable?

That’s a question investors will have to answer for themselves, and one that Hussman will clearly continue to explore in the meantime.