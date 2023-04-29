The Best Stock Timing System of the 1980s and 1990s Still Beats the Market

By Marc Hubert

‘Seasonality Timing System’ consults the calendar to determine when to be in stock and out of stock.

One of the best short term timing systems on the market from the 1980s and 1990s was given up for dead a few years ago, but it’s started beating the market again.

The Seasonality Timing System, created in the 1970s by Norman Fosback, then director of the Institute for Econometric Research, is simple and mechanical. It says to invest in stocks at the start of the month and immediately before the market holiday – and take shelter in a money market fund at all other times.

Fosback claimed it was the best stock market timing system ever, and my performance audit firm Hulbert Ratings found that, in fact, it had the best risk-adjusted performance out of dozens of strategies. market timing monitored.

Its resurrection teaches a powerful lesson: don’t be too quick to abandon a once-successful strategy due to lagging market returns. It takes many years of underperformance to conclude that a strategy is more than just a fluke.

The graph above plots the returns of the Seasonality Synchronization System since the early 1980s, as calculated by my performance audit firm. Returns were calculated assuming that, when bullish, a stock portfolio was fully invested in the Wilshire 5000 Total Return Index, and otherwise in 90-Day Treasury Bills.

Note that the system was better than a buy and hold approach until about 15 years ago, but then started to falter. Beginning around five years ago, the system has once again returned to its winning ways, and since then it has grown at a faster rate than the buy-and-hold. The table below shows the specificities of these different sub-periods. Note that Fosback’s system only requires being in the market about a third of the time, so even matching the gross return of the overall market would be a significant achievement.

Fosback's Seasonality Timing System's annualized return Buy-and-hold's annualized return 12/1981 to 12/2007 13.6% 12.6% 12/2007 to 12/2017 1.5% 8.6% 12/2017 to 3/2023 14.1% 10.0%

In retrospect, a follower of Fosback’s seasonal timing system in 2017 should have stayed the course, resisting the temptation to throw in the towel after a decade behind the market.

Was there any way to know at that time?

Yes. Consider a column I wrote in May 2017 on whether this timing model’s decade-long delay in the market was a reason to abandon it. For this column, I interviewed David Aronson, a statistician who has authored several books on basing investment decisions on a sound statistical basis, including “Evidence-Based Technical Analysis and Statistically Sound Machine Learning for Algorithmic Trading of Financial Instruments,” (co-authored with Timothy Masters).

Aronson’s conclusion was that it is “too early to conclude that the seasonality strategy has stopped working…I know it’s tempting for many investors to throw in the towel, but the fact is that most investment strategies have highly variable performance around their average performance. It’s hard to stay the course, but I think it’s the right thing to do with Fosback’s strategy.”

How to stay the course

There are several rules of thumb you can use when analyzing a system to determine if its recent underperformance is serious enough to warrant getting rid of it. The first is to determine if there is a plausible theoretical justification for why the system should work in the first place. If there is no such justification, or if the world has changed such that the justification no longer applies, then you should at least consider throwing in the towel. If not, you should give him the benefit of the doubt.

Fosback’s seasonal timing system has a solid theoretical foundation. The turns of the month coincide with a typical worker’s payday, when 401(k) withdrawals are invested in the market. Additionally, trading sessions immediately preceding holidays have an upward bias because, according to the researchers, short sellers do not want to be short for an extended period when markets are closed.

There is no evidence that any of these factors have become less important than when Fosback devised the strategy in the 1970s. (An email seeking comment from Fosback did not receive an immediate response.)

As long as the strategy you are studying can overcome these theoretical hurdles, your second step is to subject its antecedents to statistical scrutiny: can you, at a 95% confidence level, conclude that its recent performance is statistically different from that in the past? prior?

While there are many sophisticated statistical tests you can use for this analysis, the central idea is to focus on the volatility of the strategy’s past returns. This is because it is almost certain that a strategy that experiences a lot of volatility will sooner or later end up having the bad luck of going through a long period of market lagging performance.

Because an underperforming strategy is more volatile, you should give it more benefit of the doubt. Unfortunately, that’s not what many investors and financial advisors do. Instead, they throw in the towel at the first sign of market lagging performance. There’s no statistical justification for doing this, so it’s no surprise that so many investors have poor long-term results.

Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]

More: Sell in May? Not so fast. “Stay and play” this summer in safer stock sectors

Also: rate cuts are not necessarily bullish. But this Fed decision can really trigger a stock market rally

-Marc Hubert

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswire

04-29-23 0857ET

Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.