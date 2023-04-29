



Some vintage synths are rising in value faster than the stock market, according to new Reverb News RA guide

According to the document, the price of some used equipment has jumped 500% over the past seven years.



Equipment Guide , which was released earlier this month. Compiling data on sales of used synths, drum machines, effects units, microphones and guitars, Reverb has listed ten common items that have risen in value more than the major US stock index. These include the Boss PW-2 Power Driver FX pedal (455%) and the Tascam Porta 03 MKII Ministudio (520%). Reverb also presents three-year price data for the vintage synth market and lists dozens of keyboards that have increased in value by more than 50% during that time. These include many relatively common and affordable instruments such as a mid-’80s Korg DW-8000, a 1983 Roland JX-3P, and a 1997 Yamaha AN1X. During this period, the S&P 500 reported around 24% while the London stock exchange’s FTSE100 remained nearly flat and the main German index rose around 15%. “The fact that some old synths will become cult is inevitable,” said Sergi Martnez, DJ and producer from Barcelona. “On the other hand, this love for old-school hardware has driven manufacturers to offer both recreations that give players the sound and feel of these classic machines, and innovative instruments that push the boundaries of music creation technology. Other vintage audio gear that would have made a better investment than giving your money to the bankers include a Korg Kaoss Pad KP-1, a Korg M1 keyboard, Moog’s Etherwave Theramins, any Minimoog Dvintage or reissue model and almost any old Roland drum machine from the ’70s or ’80s. Tony Miln, who works at vintage synth dealers Soundgas, has mixed opinions. “They are musical instruments that you have to use regularly to make music,” he said. For the Irish artist Rustic , the material is only so important. "Passionate and creative artists will always find a way to get their message across," he said. "They don't particularly need vintage machines to do that. I myself love grooveboxes which are quite cheap and in the right hands are very powerful." Reverb also presents three-year price data for the vintage synth market and lists dozens of keyboards that have increased in value by more than 50% during that time. These include many relatively common and affordable instruments such as a mid-'80s Korg DW-8000, a 1983 Roland JX-3P, and a 1997 Yamaha AN1X. Tony Miln, who works at vintage synth dealers Soundgas, has mixed opinions. "They are musical instruments that you have to use regularly to make music," he said. "Vintage synths sit idle as trophies deteriorate and are therefore less suitable for investment purposes than some might think." He added: "But it's not so bad: as prices go up, companies have more incentive to repackage old designs, while companies like Behringer develop low-cost alternatives to expensive originals, and emulations of classic hardware in software form means we all have the ability to create sounds using vintage synths and drum machines." Equipment Guide was released to coincide with NAMM the annual show hosted by the National Association of Music Merchants in California.





