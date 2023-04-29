Only a few stocks are behind the market’s recent resilience. A real concern or a routine rotation?

Like traditionalist baseball fans who complain their winning team is too dependent on a few home heavy hitters, the Wall Street crowd complains that the stock market’s recent resilience owes too much to a small group of massively growing stocks masking a broader weakness. The math checks out, mostly. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth basket is up 21% so far this year, while the equally-weighted Russell 1000 is barely positive for 2023. After Friday’s 0.8% rise, the S&P 500 is no is only a little below its February 2 year. raised to date. Yet since that date, Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Meta Platforms have collectively added some $800 billion in market value, meaning the other 496 stocks have lost slightly more than that overall. .SPX YTD mountain S&P 500 YTD The same dynamic is also playing out at the sector level. This year, JP Morgan has outperformed the equally weighted financials of the S&P 500 by 13 percentage points. In energy, Exxon Mobil’s advantage over the egalitarian version of the energy sector is 14%. Nvidia is up 90% in four months, the equally weighted semiconductor group just 6.5%. This win-win action is a feature of a broader defensive migration underway in the market, favoring companies with unassailable balance sheets and dominant franchises at a time when capital is less plentiful and more expensive, and the economic situation is a little less easy. growth at approx. A rational shift, then, at least given current economic concerns. But does this change in the character of the market imply that the market is particularly vulnerable, as critics of “wrong width” point out? What does “wrong width” really mean? There is a reason why rallies with broad participation in the upside of the majority of stocks are considered more bullish. Overall, they suggest better demand for equities, healthier risk appetites and an inclusive fundamental growth backdrop. Just as a more balanced formation in baseball will tend to be more successful over a long season. Yet past periods of extreme outperformance of a few very large stocks relative to many smaller ones do not imply a single clear message about futures yields. Here is the performance of the ETF containing the Russell Top 50 index (the 50 largest stocks by market capitalization) compared to the small-cap Russell 2000, sitting at a historical extreme and looking precarious. Early February last year, the previous time this ratio rose similarly, preceded a bad leg towards the start of the 2022 bear market. Yet the three previously noted peaks occurred towards the end of the corrections severe and gave way to a broad rally of relief. The details no longer correspond exactly to the times, large and small stocks had both fallen, the heavyweights simply falling much less. Lately there have been mega caps up, smalls down. Yet it serves as a reminder that the gang can and does back and forth between narrow, selective leadership and all-inclusive relief rallies. Renaissance Macro President Jeff deGraaf noted on Friday that while potential small-cap allocation and generally narrow breadth are not in themselves healthy characteristics, such dynamics can change quite quickly. He also notes that the main international stock indices have shown an upward trend. “Although the breadth is bad, the S&P 500 is actually one of the weakest indexes in the G7,” he says. “I would rather have global strength and bad [domestic] breadth, than strong breadth and global weakness.” Yes, dependence on the Nasdaq giants (as well as Chipotle, Starbucks, some casinos, packaged food makers and home builders) could become difficult if they were overloaded and Market ignores recession But this split market is also a decent retort to another popular complaint, that the tape somehow ignores the shadow of recession risk because the S&P 500 has been hovering near highs over several months and hitting 18x forward earnings forecasts with equities weaker than major indices and non-cyclical growth giants holding the benchmark mean core names are digesting uncertain fundamental trends, resetting valuations and frustrate their shareholders also extends to valuation: the equal-weighted S&P 500 is closer to 15 times earnings. The dominance of mega-cap favorites would likely be a bigger concern if it led investors to be wary of the market outlook, but most sentiment gauges as well as the anecdotal chatter around recent action strongly suggest that this is not the case. not occur. Most investors are correctly focusing on the S&P 500’s inability to break a long-standing high around 4200, even with FAANMG stocks surging; the nagging weakness in banking stocks; and the feeling that the economy has not fully priced in muted growth momentum and a potential credit crunch. If the crowd were merrily strolling down the sunny side of the street, more could be learned about how the S&P 500 has been flat for two years, has now passed six and a half months since a new weak bear market, while the profits remain well above pre-pandemic levels and the Federal Reserve ends its tightening crusade earlier than expected thanks in part to a regional banking crisis that was not one. This is primarily a measure of the depression in earnings estimates ahead of the start of the reporting season, but some 80% of S&P 500 companies are beating first-quarter earnings forecasts and the overall decline in earnings year-over-year is 3.7% compared to an anticipated decline of 6.7%. Most notably, and surprisingly, consensus forecasts for the year 2023 and 2024 have actually increased slightly, according to FactSet. This in itself is not a reliable sign of an earnings bottom, but it does reflect business confidence for now in the second half of the year. It’s worth noting that in general, individual stocks haven’t traded particularly well, even as companies beat estimates and confirmed their full-year guidance. Microsoft and Meta’s monster gains after the earnings release are more the exception this quarter. That sums up the general debate that probably won’t be settled for a few months: the leading indicators of a near-term recession (Treasury yield curve, continued jobless claims rising, various regional Fed business surveys) are reliable in this context? unusual cycle? Or can continued consumer income growth, the amortization of excess savings, lower inflation, and a pick-up in housing demand keep the economy in a comfortable growth range? nominal GDP? And if the latter scenario were to seem plausible even a little longer, would the Federal Reserve tighten even more to make it less?