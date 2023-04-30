6 reasons stocks bottomed in October and will rally





Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says it looks increasingly likely that the stock market bottomed in October.

Fundstrat has highlighted six reasons why it believes the bottom has been reached and a rally in equities may continue.

"Markets bottom before fundamentals 80% of the time and the S&P 500 P/E (2024) is 15x ex-FAANG," Lee said.





by Fundstrat Tom Lee is increasingly convinced that the stock market has already bottomed in October and is poised for more gains to come. In a Thursday note to clients, Lee argued that investors remain too pessimistic and should accept the idea that a new bull market has begun, especially since stock valuations are not stretched. “Markets bottom before fundamentals 80% of the time and the S&P 500 P/E (2024) is 15x ex-FAANG,” Lee said. “It’s not expensive. In fact, among the most expensive sectors are defensives like Staples (19.6x), Utilities (17.5x) and Healthcare (16.7x).” That’s not the only reason Lee sees more upside for stocks. These are the six reasons why the stock market has already bottomed in this bear market cycle and is poised to continue rallying towards Lee’s 2023 year-end S&P 500 price target of 4,750. , according to the note. 1. “Inflation has peaked.” Date: June 2022

Reasoning: In the previous three bear markets, stocks bottomed when the CPI peaked, according to Lee. Inflation reached an annualized peak of 9.1% in June 2022, compared to 5% last month. 2. “High yield spreads have peaked.” Date: July 6, 2022

Reasoning: “High performance [bond] spread peaks drive equity troughs. The high-yield options adjusted spread did not reach a new high, confirming that July 6 was the lowest,” Lee said. nowadays. 3. “First five day rule.” Date: January 5, 2023

Reasoning: “Since 1950, the previous 7 instances of a negative previous year and the first five trading days earn[ing] more than 1.4%, seven times in seven markets [were] higher,” Lee said. When the S&P 500 rose more than 1% in the first five trading days of the year, as it did this year, stocks ended the year up 87% of the time, with an average gain by 15%. 4. “Two straight quarters of gains.” Date: March 31, 2023

Reasoning: “Since 1950, this has never happened in a bear market,” Lee said. When the S&P 500 has posted consecutive quarterly gains of at least 5%, as it has for the past two quarters, the stock market was higher the following year 87% of the time, with an average gain of 13%. .5%. 5. “More than 15 weeks above the 200 week moving average.” Date: February 14, 2023

Reasoning: “Since 1950, 12 times and never a single time, the markets have hit a new low,” Lee said, referring to the fact that the stock market traded above its 52-week moving average for around six months. 6. Investor sentiment is too bearish. Date: January 12, 2023

Reasoning: Lee pointed out that the difference between bullish and bearish responses in the AAII’s weekly investor sentiment survey hit an extremely low level earlier this year. “Only the third time since 1987” this has happened, according to Lee. The last time this happened was in 1991 and 2009, both of which came after a major market bottom. “Choose your poison. We see a new bull,” Lee said.

