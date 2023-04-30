TOP Financial Group Meme Stock Soars Over 890%, Boosted by Reddit Crowd

By Ciara Linnane

The Hong Kong-based broker made a net profit of just $2.5m in the six months to September 30 and revenue of just $5.2m

Shares of TOP Financial Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-based brokerage that went public last year, soared more than 890% on Friday to hit a new all-time high with no apparent news to motivate the move.

The volume of 5.5 million shares traded in the early afternoon significantly exceeded the average daily volume of 872,000 over the past 65 days. The stock (TOP) was stopped for volatility several times during the session.

This decision ultimately prompted the company to make this statement:

“While the company has a practice of not commenting on stock movements, we believe it is important to note that we caution investors and all others to rely only on statements and documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission issued by the company itself or its authorized representatives.

“The company does not intend to make any further statements on this matter,” he added.

TOP is popular with the Reddit group WallStreetBets, where a user with the handle Major-Access2321 encouraged others early Friday to watch aftermarket trades from Thursday evening.

The chart showed a strong rise in the stock and the user was speculating that Friday would see a huge round of short cover or the close of bearish bets.

The latest exchange data showed that short interest, or shares sold short, made up about 12.4% of the public float, or shares available to the public. .

Meanwhile, many shorts had already been covered this year, as interest in shorts had dropped to about half of what it was at its peak in January.

The stock is 92.7% owned by insiders, according to FactSet data. Millennium Management LLC is its largest institutional shareholder with a 0.1% stake.

TOP went public at $5 per share on June 1, 2022, the low end of the $5-$6 range that investors had been expecting. The stock immediately rebounded around 400%.

It has been volatile since then, posting gains of over 3,000% year-to-date.

The company was originally called Zhong Yang Financial Group and raised $25 million in its initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation of $175 million.

It specializes in trading local and foreign stocks, futures, options and other financial services, according to its IPO documents. It trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “TOP”.

In its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August 2022, it disclosed net income of $3.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.0 million the previous year. . Revenue was $7.8 million, down from $16.9 million.

“We plan to continue to grow our business by expanding our customer base to include retail investors of a wider wealth spectrum within Asian communities around the world, expanding the products we offer to include securities and contracts futures from more exchanges, and beginning to offer services such as asset management and CFD products and services,” the company said in the filing.

CFDs, or contract for difference products, are derivatives linked to an agreement between a buyer and a seller to exchange the difference in price on an asset between the opening and closing dates of the contract. The buyer makes a profit if the price is higher at the close of the contract.

The contracts are not permitted in the US as they are traded over-the-counter, while US rules require derivatives to go through regulated exchanges.

Its latest earnings report on its website says it made a net profit of just $2.5 million in the six months to September 30, compared to $900,000 in the same period a year earlier. . Revenue was $5.2 million, compared to $3.2 million the previous year.

Meanwhile, other popular meme stocks were also higher on Friday. Video game retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) rose 3.7%, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) rose 2.5% and AMC Preferred Shares rose 2%.

– Ciara Linnane

