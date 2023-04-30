Best stocks to buy today in India in the short term – Forbes Advisor INDIA

Stocks can be actively purchased and held for a short time. In the stock market, big profits can be made by the simple decision to sell a stock. This can be done by carefully studying the market over a period of time and making a calculated decision.

It is necessary to study the operation of the companies subject to exchanges and the various aspects which impact their stock market price in order to be able to quickly identify the potential risks and to sell the shares immediately as soon as the red flags appear. The same can also be done by setting a target at which trades are executed to earn money.

Forbes Advisor India has analyzed the top stocks to buy today in India in the short term and compiled a list to consider. Since stock prices change daily, the prices shown in our listing may differ from the current market price (CMP) of the stock.

Best stocks to buy today in India for the short term

Brightcom Group

Geojit Financial Services

electric east

Antony waste treatment cell

CGSB

Laurus Laboratories

love me

Wipro

Jubilant Ingrevia

Drugs Aarti

Glenmark life

Century Plywood

All prices are updated as of April 11, 2023.

How to choose the best stocks to buy in the short term?

Many factors can play an important role in the decision to buy a stock in the short term, the most important are:

Market capitalization

Market capitalization helps investors understand the overall value of the company and helps them rank stocks based on their value. The current market price of a single stock multiplied by the total number of shares held by shareholders is the formula used to derive the market capitalization of a stock.

When the stock price increases, the market capitalization of the company also increases. Otherwise, the market capitalization has no bearing on the stock price.

Price-to-pound ratio (P/B)

The price-to-book ratio is calculated by dividing the company’s stock price by the book value of that stock. The market value of a stock must be greater than the book value of a stock, which is why a ratio of less than 1 is ideally considered good.

Price/earnings ratio (P/E)

The price-to-earnings ratio is calculated by dividing the company’s stock price by the earnings of that stock. A high P/E ratio indicates an overvalued stock.

Cash flow

Cash flow refers to the flow of money in the back and forth process of a business. It is considered more important than profit because a business may experience lower profits due to expansion or other reasons, but the steady flow of money will determine the health of the business.

How to create the best stock portfolio with a short-term investment perspective?

In order to create the best portfolio with a short-term investment perspective, the following should be considered:

Target: An expected growth objective of the main investment must be set by the investor.

Time: How long should the investor stay away from cash and keep the money invested.

Taxation: One should keep in mind the amount of tax one will have to pay when selling the equity.

Major: Purchases can only be made based on how much capital or cash a person has to make an investment, therefore, a budget can be established.

Choice: Investors should understand that these investments are not long-term, so small and mid-cap companies may also be considered.