JPX’s Blockchain Green Bond Report Highlights New Market Challenges – Ledger Insights





Yesterday JPX, the parent company of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, released a report following feedback from more than 50 companies on the blockchain-based green bond issuance it carried out last year. There were several positives, but the challenges are those one would expect for a migration to a new type of system. These include the current lack of on-chain settlement, the need to increase the number of participating securities firms and investors, and the lack of a secondary market. Stepping back, JPX partnered with Nomura and Hitachi last year to issue a blockchain-based green bond using BOOSTRY’s “ibet for fin” blockchain network. The revenue collected was used for biomass and solar energy production. Hitachi’s role was to monitor the data regarding the reduction of C02 emissions in real time. On the other hand, most green bonds only have annual reports, which does not correspond to the requirements of investors, who must often produce quarterly reports at a minimum. By automating data collection, reports are also much easier to publish. And the data is appended to the security token itself. Therefore, one of the conclusions of the panel was that this methodology could be used beyond green bonds for sustainability bonds and other instruments. Lack of on-chain settlement makes it less efficient While most Japanese bonds would be settled by delivery versus payment (DvP), the tokenized bond is currently settled without payment. In other words, the titles are transferred without acknowledgment of receipt which is done separately by conventional means. Custodian banks must manually process bond transfer and payments, which makes them less efficient than conventional bonds. The solution is to support automated settlement payment with digital currencies or an external payment link and potentially allow custodian banks access to the blockchain. Other challenges The most pressing problem was that of tax treatment. Treaty bonds have a waiver for Japanese withholding tax and there is a desire to see the same for digital bonds. There is a need for more securities companies to participate as well as investors. But there is a chicken and egg situation. Some securities companies might be reluctant to spend the money to adapt unless there is greater scale in the market. Despite the potential for future efficiency, in the early stages there are more manual processes than usual. This is partly because existing systems are designed for non-digital bonds. Another challenge is the need for a secondary market. Investor appetite will be limited if the only option is to resell the bonds to the subscriber. This will not translate into competitive pricing. Meanwhile, the BOOSTRY blockchain network was initially co-founded by Nomura and JPX is now an investor. Its network includes a consortium of 15 companies. As for the report, the 50 companies involved in the panel’s comments included most of Japan’s largest banks and securities firms.

