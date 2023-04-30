Samaj, sanskar and the stock markets

I spent a decade analyzing Narendra Modi’s business model, and some things are distinctive. The Modi model represents, as one of my forthcoming books calls it, capitalism with Indian characteristics.

This was evident even in 2019 when I wrote one of the first articles claiming that far from being blindly capitalist, Modi is building a new welfare state model in India. It has now become an established argument about Modi-era economics.

But further study is needed to understand the philosophical reasonings due to which Modi, who had been considered a staunch friend of big business as host of the successful dynamic Gujarat business summits during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, had made wellness a front line. part of its governance model.

In the world of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which Modi joined as a boy, the most important factor is samaj or society. It is often said that everything fundamentally stems from what society will or will not accept. The RSS does not have immutable principles, it always wants to stay in line with what is accepted by the samaj. Now, what is accepted by society is a bit of an amorphous concept, except perhaps for an organization that has spent almost a hundred years studying and keeping up with society. After all, perhaps the best wisdom about society is gained from being part of it for a long time. That’s why many of the economic advice in the RSS annals, for example on the need to chart a middle course between capitalism and communism, sounds like solid pragmatic fare, nothing extreme and something samaj might see good . After all, if the samaj rejects something or is unhappy about something, disruption is inevitable. Also, samaj includes antodaya or care of the underprivileged, or Gandhi’s last man so to speak.

Therefore, the key idea of ​​Prime Minister Modis’ economy is to ensure that large numbers of people receive basic support to sustain life and livelihoods. It’s not just dole, it’s the only way India’s economy can continue to grow, undisturbed, even as it makes a technological and productivity transition (which by its very nature is disruptive) .

As a tech enthusiast, Modi was the first to see both the enabling power of technology and the areas where it could impact the family’s income. He also understood that while corporations talked about the ease of doing business, the average citizen was embarrassed and hampered by government excesses at every step. Therefore, its policy of facilitating business growth went hand in hand with that of ordinary citizens. So over 2,000 laws, many remnants of the British era were scrapped and, despite early skepticism, the government pushed through plans to introduce a digital payments platform (Unified Payments Interface) which is now recognized as one of the best in the world and plays a role in ensuring a level playing field between companies like Google, PhonePe, Paytm and others for the benefit of users.

It is also realized that India’s growth story fueled by technology would require the support of many people to help them make the transition effectively, but this can only be achieved if gaps have been filled in the provision of cash assistance to those in need. Therefore, the direct benefit transfer system is built on a digital network that allows money to be transferred directly to recipients’ bank accounts without all the traditional losses due to bribes and inefficiencies. This whole system has already been mocked as farmers would buy, sell and receive money via mobile phone by a former finance minister. But India’s consistent experience shows that it is the less privileged who adopt technology faster than anyone else because it makes an immediate, valuable and profitable difference in their lives. The infrastructure that India is building has a more powerful multiplier effect than many types of donations.

Although donations, like direct benefit transfers, are also urgently needed. If there is one lesson the Indian government may have learned from Covid, it is that grassroots support is needed in large volumes and with extreme efficiency. This lesson proves particularly useful as India, apart from other transitions, is also looking to make an energy shift towards renewables, even though it is bearing the brunt of some of the worst heat waves on the planet in its territory. .

Therefore, the elaborate model of social security, from distributing money to easier and better access to pensions, strengthening health care, improving delivery and building infrastructure, is at both a cushion and a preparatory work.

This emphasis on the provision of social assistance ensures protection for those who need it to cope with what are often too simply called market forces, and it is also a groundwork for the difficult times ahead, and not just during the global recession that is beginning to unfold, but more importantly, it is setting the stage for the climate change crisis that is unfolding.

India has a unique opportunity and a unique problem. The planets have never been more aligned for its rapid growth, but this growth will have to come during a time of unprecedented global and national turmoil due to several issues, including climate change.

From then on, Indian capitalism will have to be extra careful to take with it its large population, today the largest in the world, its diverse and eclectic samaj, always cautious about its traditions, its sanskar. It is now clear, whether because of the success of khadi (in 2021-22) or the continued Indianization on the menu of all international fast food brands in the country, that the domestic demand for authenticity is increasing dramatically. exponential as the country decolonizes and becomes unconditional. on himself.

The experience of the Modi years, so far, has confirmed that any uniform model of globalization, or capitalism, cannot and should not be copied and pasted from one country to another. Cultural differences are important and, more than anything else, they determine a market’s response.

Therefore, even the word reform must be understood in context. The elimination of all forms of social support is not a reform, nor, for example, an attempt to put India on par with the abyssal history of the Americas which barely offers (on average) leave from paid maternity. This would not work in India where the idea of ​​motherhood is one of the most influential social values. While rapid urbanization is seen as the key to greater growth, India is attached to its villages and its experience of urban squalor does not necessarily bolster confidence in the depopulation of its village economies. Far from keeping villages in digital obscurity, the rapid spread of broadband means that a majority of India’s internet users are from unimportant communities and its startup ecosystem is not concentrated in its hubs. metropolitan areas but is increasingly distributed across its geography.

Therefore, Indian capitalism and growth must develop in accordance with the samaj and sanskar values ​​of India, and the Modi model of capitalism with Indian characteristics has been to keep this in mind. It is important to recognize that this is the underlying logic of the Modi welfare state.