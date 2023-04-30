Nepse falls below 1,900 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper





Kathmandu, April 29 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index slipped 14.67 points or 0.77% during the trading week between April 23 and 27 to fall below the 1,900 point threshold. Although the Supreme Court has given the green light to the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) for the distribution of a license related to the opening of a new stock exchange, commodity exchange and new securities brokers securities, as long demanded by stakeholders, various factors reversing this implementation, including the stricter policies put in place by Nepal Rastra Bank have hampered growth, according to market analysts. According to Chotte Lal Rauniyar, Past President of the Nepal Investors Forum, while the new stock exchange and the increase in the number of brokers are expected to further develop the market through good competition and the use of digital technology as well as the introduction of intraday trading, auction market and short selling among other facilities, the assertion made by the people’s representatives in parliament against the process has further affected investor sentiment despite the supreme court ruling in favor of SEBON. “Furthermore, although the banks have lowered the base rate, the interest rates have remained unchanged. Moreover, the risk-weighted average continues to be at 150% and the ceiling of Rs 120 million on loans for equities has not changed, which has remained fundamental. We hope that the next monetary policy will address these issues and introduce policies that are favorable and for the development of the capital market,” he shared. The sensitive index, which measures the performance of Class ‘A’ shares, fell 0.56% or 2.03 points to 361.09 points during the reporting period. The free-floating index which measures the performance of stocks actually traded also fell 0.77% to 132.36 points. A total of 12.44 million shares were traded during the review week through 137,674 trades which amounted to Rs 4.05 billion. The weekly turnover fell by 12.30% from the previous trading week, when 14.96 million shares changed hands through 131,789 trades which totaled Rs 4.62 billion. The average turnover during the review week stood at Rs 810 million, compared to an average turnover of Rs 924 million the previous week. The benchmark opened at 1,904.40 points on Sunday and fell 18.80 points to 1,885.60 points at the close. The market gained 2.72 points on Monday to 1,888.32 points before adding 17.36 points on Tuesday. The benchmark lost 13.68 points on Wednesday before falling another 2.27 points on Thursday to settle at 1,889.73 for the trading week. Apart from Hospitality & Tourism, Mutual Funds and Development Banks, all sub-groups landed in the red during the week of review. Finance led the losers after falling 1.71% to 1,577.82 points. Similarly, microfinance fell by 1.47% to 3,362.45 points; hydroelectricity decreased by 1.43% to 2,430.22 points; trading fell 0.99% to 2,105.04 points; investment lost 0.96% to 63.01 points; the bank fell 0.75% to 1,2,36,56 points; life insurance fell by 0.52% to 9,427.36 points; the others fell by 0.43% to 1,399.21 points; non-life insurance fell 0.18 percent to 8,589.92 points; and manufacturing and processing fell 0.02% to 4,352.51 points. Meanwhile, the hospitality and tourism subgroup rose 0.84% ​​to 3,572.94 points; mutual funds rose 0.59% to 13.57 points and development banks 0.12% to 3,463.70 points. A version of this article appears in the April 30, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/business/nepse-retreats-below-1900-points The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos