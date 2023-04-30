Chinese small-cap stocks jump in meme-like rally





NEW YORK — U.S.-listed shares of Chinese small- and micro-caps soared on Friday, reminiscent of meme-style rallies last summer that were buoyed by strong demand from retail investors. So-called meme rallies are unusual stock price gains driven by social media sites frequented by individual traders. Online brokerage Top Financial Group Ltd jumped 645% to $149 per share in Friday afternoon trading, continuing the trajectory recorded in premarket trading and giving the company a market capitalization of about $5 billion. The stock had nearly tripled to $20 a share on Thursday in normal trading hours and closed at a total market value of $701 million. Magic Empire Global Ltd, a provider of financial advisory and underwriting services, jumped 328% to $3.97 per share. It had closed at $0.93, losing 7.2%, with a market capitalization of $18.8 million during normal market hours on Thursday. Top Financial and Magic Empire are currently two of the most watched stocks on Stocktwits, a popular website among retail investors. Magic Empire was the third most traded stock by retail investors as of 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), according to data tracked by JP Morgan Chase. Consulting and consulting services provider Top KingWin Ltd gained 39% and U Power Ltd, which is launching automated battery swap stations for electric vehicles in China, rose 20%. Both companies listed on Nasdaq last week after pricing their respective IPOs. “These are the latest in a series of years of dozens of Nasdaq-listed companies being used by offshore scammers to run pump-and-dump schemes,” said Nathan Anderson, founder of short-selling firm Hindenburg Research. . “The Nasdaq should stop these tickers, but the exchange seems content to collect listing fees instead through a brazen fraud operating in broad daylight,” Anderson added. A Nasdaq spokesperson declined to comment. The Nasdaq, however, halted IPO preparations for at least four smaller Chinese companies in October as it investigated the companies’ short-lived stock rallies after their debuts, and with the body not The government’s Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in November warned of an increased threat of fraud involving small-cap IPOs, driven in part by a social media-focused pump-and-dump scheme called ” pig butcher’s. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Medha Singh and John McCrank; Editing by Lance Tupper, Sharon Singleton and Josie Kao)

